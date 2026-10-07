Avengers: Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 12: Marvel Re-Release Picks Up Pace Again — Check Earnings

Avengers: Endgame: Encore saw a better response at the box office on Tuesday after a sharp dip in collections on the previous day. The Marvel blockbuster continues to draw audiences to theatres as it moves further into its second week.

Box Office Collection Day 12

According to TrackTollywood, Avengers: Endgame: Encore earned Rs 28.36 lakh in India on Day 12, recording 20.5% occupancy across 276 shows in 73 cities. The film saw a 14% rise from its Day 11 collection of Rs 24.87 lakh, taking its total gross collection to Rs 44.92 crore.

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The English version collected Rs 23.62 lakh, followed by Hindi at Rs 2.46 lakh, Tamil at Rs 2.22 lakh and Telugu at Rs 5,380. Among the formats, 3D collected Rs 9.52 lakh, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 7.24 lakh, 4DX 3D at Rs 4.19 lakh and MS-Infinity Vision 3D at Rs 3.49 lakh. Other formats recorded collections below Rs 1 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with Rs 9.37 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.54 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.08 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 3.03 crore on Day 4, Rs 3.14 crore on Day 5 and Rs 2.41 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, it earned Rs 2.48 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 40.95 crore.

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 1.21 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 1.07 crore on Day 9 and Rs 1.06 crore on Day 10. Its collection dropped to Rs 24.87 lakh on Day 11 before rising to Rs 28.36 lakh on Day 12, the report stated.

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All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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