Thella Kaagitham Box Collection Office Day 5: Harsh Roshan-Nakshatra Film Holds Ground With Slight Rise

Thella Kaagitham continues its steady run at the box office, with the Telugu film showing signs of stability after a dip in collections. The film has maintained audience interest as it moves further into its first week.

The film collected Rs 72.16 lakh on Day 5 from 1,065 shows across 192 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the Telugu film saw a marginal 0.5% rise from its previous day's collection of Rs 71.80 lakh. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 4.58 crore after five days.

The film recorded 16.4% overall occupancy, with 59,454 tickets sold across 351 theatres. It also registered 51 fast-filling shows and four houseful shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 72.16 lakh with 16.4% occupancy. The 2D format contributed Rs 72 lakh, while the EPIQ format collected Rs 16,100.

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State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 42.87 lakh to the Day 5 collection, followed by Telangana with Rs 27.72 lakh. Karnataka added Rs 1.39 lakh, while Odisha collected Rs 8,900. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 8,861, whereas Maharashtra recorded no collection.

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Day-Wise Collection

Thella Kaagitham earned Rs 7.73 lakh on its premiere day. The film collected Rs 92.08 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 1 crore on Day 2. Its collection increased to Rs 1.14 crore on Day 3 before dropping to Rs 71.80 lakh on Day 4. On Day 5, the film witnessed a marginal rise, collecting Rs 72.16 lakh the report stated.

Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Thella Kaagitham has recorded Rs 37.65 lakh in India-tracked advance bookings for its Thursday, October 8, 2026 shows. A total of 33,693 tickets have been booked across 1,009 shows in 329 theatres spanning 123 cities, with overall occupancy at 9.4%. The film has registered four ho and 31 fast-filling shows.

About Thella Kaagitham

Thella Kaagitham is a Telugu romantic musical drama directed by Ramesh Bandreddy and written by Nandu Savirigana. The film stars Harsh Roshan and Nakshatra in the lead roles, with Ajay, Deepak, Saranya and Goparaju Ramana in supporting roles. The story revolves around Ramu and Asha, two school students who gradually develop feelings for each other and begin a relationship.

As their bond grows stronger, Ramu's insecurity about Asha's friendship with another classmate affects their relationship. A decision made during their teenage years leads to Asha becoming pregnant, bringing unexpected challenges for the couple and their families. The film follows how they deal with the situation and how it affects their relationship and future.

Produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner. The Telugu film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, and has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

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