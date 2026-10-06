Emmys To Stream On Prime Video; 6-Year Deal Ends Broadcast Network Era

Emmys are set for a major change in their broadcast history, with the awards ceremony entering a new phase that could change how audiences watch television's biggest honours.

Emmys To Stream On Prime Video From 2027

The Television Academy and Prime Video have signed a six-year agreement that will make the Amazon-owned streaming platform the exclusive home of the Primetime Emmys from 2027 through 2032. The 2027 ceremony will mark the first time in the 79-year history of the awards that the event will not air on a traditional broadcast outlet, according to a report.

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Under the agreement, Prime Video may also carry other Television Academy programming, including the Television Academy Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors ceremonies. The future of the Creative Arts Emmys is yet to be decided, with discussions continuing over its television home after more than a decade on FXX, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

What The New Deal Means

The Emmys will become the first of the four major EGOT awards — Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys — to become exclusive to a streaming platform. The Oscars have also announced a move to YouTube, although that change will begin with the 2029 ceremony. ABC will retain the rights to the 2027 and 2028 Oscars.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego told The Hollywood Reporter that the new deal was an opportunity to rethink the existing arrangement rather than simply renew it. He said continuity was an important factor because the previous system required the academy to work with a different broadcast partner as part of the network rotation.

According to Abrego, the academy discussed a renewal with the broadcast networks and also spoke to other potential partners before reaching an agreement with Prime Video. He said Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins understood the academy's vision. Abrego added that having one partner for six years would allow both sides to learn from each ceremony and build on that experience over time.

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Global Access To The Emmys

Prime Video's global reach was another factor in the decision. Although the Emmys have had international broadcast partners for years, the new arrangement will allow viewers around the world to access the ceremony through one platform.

The Emmy telecast will also be available to everyone for free, including people who do not have a Prime membership. Abrego said accessibility had been a priority for the Television Academy, adding, “Exclusivity in the honors should never mean exclusivity in access.”

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