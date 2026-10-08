The Social Reckoning Reviews: 'Brilliant Script' To 'Shrug Of A Film' — Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

The Social Reckoning is drawing attention ahead of its release, bringing together a real-life whistleblowing story, corporate conflict and a high-profile cast.
Rotten Tomatoes Score
The Social Reckoning currently holds a 65% Tomatometer score based on 82 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.
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The Social Reckoning X Reviews
Some viewers on X shared positive reactions to The Social Reckoning, praising Aaron Sorkin's writing, the film's timely subject and the performances. Viewers appreciated Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, while some also found the investigative journalism story engaging and impactful.
THE SOCIAL RECKONING is essential viewing! A thoughtful, uncomfortable yet brutally important true story about the highs-and-lows of our digital communication era, social media, the rise of misinformation and free speech. Aaron Sorkin delivers a stellar and unflinching call-to-action cinematic narrative. Jeremy Strong is polarizing in his dedicated acting performance as Mark Zuckerberg. Mikey Madison is so believable as a person who expects the best out of Facebook, but bravely leads with her morals, above all. Jeremy Allen White delivers a quality performance, too. And though a brief role, even Betty Gilpin stands out, yet again, with her always captivating acting abilities. See this! @TheSocialMovie @SonyPictures— Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) October 6, 2026
Bravo to Aaron Sorkin on penning a brilliant script for #TheSocialReckoning. A painfully timely story. Mikey Madison shines and is fantastic in this. Her delivery of Sorkin's words is great. I really enjoyed it., but it made me want to delete all my social media. I won't ???? https://t.co/ZPIpAdmp7F— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 6, 2026
As someone who went into this as a complete skeptic, I'm delighted to say that Aaron Sorkin has proven me wrong. Not only is The Social Reckoning a solid sequel, it completely justifies its existence as a scathing indictment of the current tumultuous state of society in both the physical spaces and the digital ones. You hate ragebait? Well this film is the origin story of ragebait, and will leave you feeling furious once the credits roll. Meaty work form Mikey Madison. Robotic work form Jeremy Strong - and I say that positively. Jeremy Allen White gives a measured performance as Jeff Horwitz. The ending verges on corny and Sorkin's writing is once again the hero ingredient comparatively to his direction, but I still came away from this very impressed. Full review to follow. #TheSocialReckoning— Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) October 5, 2026
The Social Reckoning, while not the masterpiece that was The Social Network, still fully engaged me. A slow and steady build leads to a climax that suitably got my blood boiling. Hardly subtle, it works well as a companion piece to Aaron Sorkin's prior look at Facebook. https://t.co/4AkZOqjrK1— Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) October 5, 2026
I actually liked The Social Reckoning, but that's because Aaron Sorkin knows that filmmaking is ALL about the script and the cast, and he's tackling a topic that's just as interesting as the origins of Facebook. Maybe it's no The Social Network, but it's still very good.— Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) October 5, 2026
However, some viewers posted negative or mixed reactions, saying the film does not match the impact of The Social Network. Criticism focused on Sorkin's direction, uneven performances, pacing and certain parts of the story, with some viewers finding it less interesting or revelatory than expected.
There's an irony in #TheSocialReckoning being guilty of the very thing it's criticising. Surely misses the Fincher magic and some of the acting is poor. All in all a shrug of a film. Like… ok. https://t.co/tKDq5KXs03— Paul Klein ???? (@paulkleinyoo) October 5, 2026
THE SOCIAL RECKONING is an old-fashioned investigative journalism drama from Aaron Sorkin examining the dangers and manipulations of Facebook, as they prioritize profits over people at an alarming rate of growth. As usual with Sorkin, it moves at a good pace, plowing through facts and figures at a mile a minute while delivering colorful dialogue that occasionally makes you laugh, though mostly because you know there's no world in which actual human beings, either online or in real life, would ever talk like this. Thankfully, the film doesn't simply recycle what worked in the far superior 2010 film (Alexandre Desplat's score is entirely original), allowing it to stand on its own. That doesn't mean the comparisons will stop but the far greater problem is that what's here is neither particularly interesting nor revelatory. The performances range from fine to mediocre, while the material feels like it's arriving five years too late. An eye-rolling film with good intentions but will probably not receive many likes or re-shares.— Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 5, 2026
If you enjoy a classic investigative journalism film as much as I do, you'll find a lot of THE SOCIAL RECKONING compelling. I just find Sorkin's directorial style uninspiring. It doesn't hold a candle to Fincher's take on the topic, but this story is too important to ignore. https://t.co/qQivAkJnVq— patrick. (@imPatrickT) October 5, 2026
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The Social Reckoning Plot
The Social Reckoning follows Frances Haugen, a Facebook engineer, and Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter. Frances seeks Jeff's help as they work together to uncover the social media company's closely guarded internal information.
Inspired by the 2021 Facebook leak, the story explores Frances' decision to become a whistleblower and the risks involved in exposing information linked to one of the world's biggest social media platforms.
The Social Reckoning Cast
Mikey Madison plays Frances Haugen, while Jeremy Allen White portrays Jeff Horwitz. Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's billionaire CEO. The cast also features Bill Burr as Charlie Garrigan, Wunmi Mosaku as Raya, Billy Magnussen as Teddy Marks and Betty Gilpin as Kris.
The supporting cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Anna Lambe, Aidan Laprete, Kelley Pereira, Nelson Franklin, Portia Doubleday, Patrick Fischler, Joey Brooks, Sierra Capri and Tehmina Sunny.\
Aaron Sorkin has directed and written the film. The producers are Todd Black, Peter Rice, Aaron Sorkin, Tony A. Grier and Stuart M. Besser. The production companies behind the project are Columbia Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, The Gotham Group and Escape Artists. Sony Pictures Releasing is distributing the film.
The Social Reckoning Release Date
The Social Reckoning is scheduled to release theatrically in the United States on October 9, 2026. The film has a runtime of 112 minutes.
The movie serves as a standalone follow-up to The Social Network (2010), with Sorkin returning to the world of Facebook through a new story based on real events. Principal photography took place in Vancouver, Canada, beginning in October 2025 and wrapping in December 2025.
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