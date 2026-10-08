The Social Reckoning Reviews: 'Brilliant Script' To 'Shrug Of A Film' — Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

The Social Reckoning is drawing attention ahead of its release, bringing together a real-life whistleblowing story, corporate conflict and a high-profile cast.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Social Reckoning currently holds a 65% Tomatometer score based on 82 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

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The Social Reckoning X Reviews

Some viewers on X shared positive reactions to The Social Reckoning, praising Aaron Sorkin's writing, the film's timely subject and the performances. Viewers appreciated Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, while some also found the investigative journalism story engaging and impactful.

However, some viewers posted negative or mixed reactions, saying the film does not match the impact of The Social Network. Criticism focused on Sorkin's direction, uneven performances, pacing and certain parts of the story, with some viewers finding it less interesting or revelatory than expected.

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The Social Reckoning Plot

The Social Reckoning follows Frances Haugen, a Facebook engineer, and Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter. Frances seeks Jeff's help as they work together to uncover the social media company's closely guarded internal information.

Inspired by the 2021 Facebook leak, the story explores Frances' decision to become a whistleblower and the risks involved in exposing information linked to one of the world's biggest social media platforms.

The Social Reckoning Cast

Mikey Madison plays Frances Haugen, while Jeremy Allen White portrays Jeff Horwitz. Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's billionaire CEO. The cast also features Bill Burr as Charlie Garrigan, Wunmi Mosaku as Raya, Billy Magnussen as Teddy Marks and Betty Gilpin as Kris.

The supporting cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Anna Lambe, Aidan Laprete, Kelley Pereira, Nelson Franklin, Portia Doubleday, Patrick Fischler, Joey Brooks, Sierra Capri and Tehmina Sunny.\

Aaron Sorkin has directed and written the film. The producers are Todd Black, Peter Rice, Aaron Sorkin, Tony A. Grier and Stuart M. Besser. The production companies behind the project are Columbia Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, The Gotham Group and Escape Artists. Sony Pictures Releasing is distributing the film.

The Social Reckoning Release Date

The Social Reckoning is scheduled to release theatrically in the United States on October 9, 2026. The film has a runtime of 112 minutes.

The movie serves as a standalone follow-up to The Social Network (2010), with Sorkin returning to the world of Facebook through a new story based on real events. Principal photography took place in Vancouver, Canada, beginning in October 2025 and wrapping in December 2025.

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