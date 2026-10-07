Carrie Reviews: 'Enthralling' To 'Mixed Bag' — Here's What Viewers Think About Series

Carrie brings a fresh take on a well-known horror story, with a new series exploring the character, her troubled life and the events that shape her.

What's ‘Carrie' About?

Developed by Mike Flanagan, Carrie is based on Stephen King's 1974 novel of the same name. The eight-episode series follows Carrie White, a socially isolated teenager whose life changes after she starts high school following the death of her father.

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Carrie has grown up under the strict control of her mother, Margaret White. As she enters a new environment, she struggles to fit in and becomes a target of bullying at school. At the same time, she begins to discover mysterious telekinetic abilities.

The series follows Carrie as she deals with school, family pressure and her growing powers, eventually leading towards the infamous events associated with the story. The show also expands on parts of Carrie's life and background that received less attention in earlier screen versions.

'Carrie' X Reviews

Some viewers praised Carrie for its performances, soundtrack and fresh take on the story. However, others criticised its YA tone, pacing and changes to the original material. Overall, the reviews are mixed, with both positive and negative reactions.

One viewer liked the soundtrack and expanded story, while another viewer called the series “pretty good” and “super solid.” Another viewer praised its storytelling and social commentary.

However, one viewer felt the show focuses more on teen drama than horror, while another viewer criticised some performances. .

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Cast And Crew

Summer H. Howell plays Carrie White, with Juliet Rose Foley portraying her younger version. Samantha Sloyan stars as Margaret White, Carrie's mother.

Siena Agudong plays Sue Snell, while Alison Thornton portrays Chris Hargensen. Joel Oulette appears as Tommy Ross, with Josie Totah as Tina Blake and Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan. Thalia Dudek plays Emaline West, Amber Midthunder stars as Rita Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard appears as Henry Grayle.

Mike Flanagan developed and directed the series. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Trevor Macy, Stephen King and Justin Wagman. Chad Fitz, Rebecca Klingel and Dani Parker are the producers.

The series is produced by Red Room Pictures, Reunion Pacific Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios for Amazon Prime Video.

Episodes And Release

Carrie has a total of eight episodes. The series premiered on October 7, 2026, with all episodes released together for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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