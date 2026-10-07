Carrie Reviews: 'Enthralling' To 'Mixed Bag' — Here's What Viewers Think About Series

Carrie brings a fresh take on a well-known horror story, with a new series exploring the character, her troubled life and the events that shape her.
What's ‘Carrie' About?
Developed by Mike Flanagan, Carrie is based on Stephen King's 1974 novel of the same name. The eight-episode series follows Carrie White, a socially isolated teenager whose life changes after she starts high school following the death of her father.
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Carrie has grown up under the strict control of her mother, Margaret White. As she enters a new environment, she struggles to fit in and becomes a target of bullying at school. At the same time, she begins to discover mysterious telekinetic abilities.
The series follows Carrie as she deals with school, family pressure and her growing powers, eventually leading towards the infamous events associated with the story. The show also expands on parts of Carrie's life and background that received less attention in earlier screen versions.
'Carrie' X Reviews
Some viewers praised Carrie for its performances, soundtrack and fresh take on the story. However, others criticised its YA tone, pacing and changes to the original material. Overall, the reviews are mixed, with both positive and negative reactions.
One viewer liked the soundtrack and expanded story, while another viewer called the series “pretty good” and “super solid.” Another viewer praised its storytelling and social commentary.
‘Carrie' miniseries is pretty good! I had a really good time! There are issue but the series is super solid! Another Flanagan win!— M I S C H A??!! (@IzanaGeisler) October 7, 2026
Carrie is an enthralling contemporary adaptation of the Stephen King story, it's also a timely & scathing commentary on outrage culture, social conditioning, the collapse of empathy & the absence of accountability. Every episode feels like a time-bomb reflective of our own world https://t.co/LSju30CkiM— N (@TheHollowNox) October 7, 2026
Starting the Carrie show and I'm already so attached to Carrie it's almost making me emotional ????— Hooky ⋆°.☾⋆.ೃ࿔*:⋆ (@luvvourve) October 7, 2026
hmm wow! i just watched S1E1 of the new CARRIE series and i really enjoyed it. definitely gonna go through with the rest of the season to see how it finishes out. https://t.co/oyxklsefjz— ່ (@psychecinemaa) October 7, 2026
However, one viewer felt the show focuses more on teen drama than horror, while another viewer criticised some performances. .
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CARRIE leans more heavily into modern teen drama tropes than on its horror roots, which makes for a fairly mixed bag. It's a big swing, with massive changes to the material. Admirable and different, though not everything works. Good, but wish it were better.— Daniel Howat (@howatdk) October 6, 2026
Up to episode 5 of the new Carrie series and I'm enjoying it well enough. There's a couple of frustratingly terrible performances, Thalia Dudek and Arthur Conti. I'm also suspicious that Haute and Freddy paid to be heavily featured in the soundtrack and apparel lol— aidan (@stainedguy) October 7, 2026
1) #Carrie will definitely get people talking. I've seen all 8 episodes, & I have mixed feelings. While I think the gripping character-driven storytelling is fantastic, the YA tone and uneven pacing take me out a bit, the series doesn't feel as dark as Mikes usual sinister tone. https://t.co/poJtr4w2vx— GothamGeekGirl | Nadya Martinez ???? #TIFF26 (@GothamGeekGirl) October 1, 2026
I've seen all 8 episodes of #Carrie (2026), and I'm mixed. The YA tone, uneven pacing and direct social commentary didn't always work for me, but I admired Flanagan's bigger swings. The final stretch is easily the strongest, and Howell & Sloyan are excellent. Full review below.— Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) October 1, 2026
The new Carrie does a great job at bringing the impact of bullying into brutal focus in the social media era. The problem with it is that too many liberties are made to fulfill 8 episodes. For instance, one character is overwritten while another is disastrously underwritten.— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) October 7, 2026
Cast And Crew
Summer H. Howell plays Carrie White, with Juliet Rose Foley portraying her younger version. Samantha Sloyan stars as Margaret White, Carrie's mother.
Siena Agudong plays Sue Snell, while Alison Thornton portrays Chris Hargensen. Joel Oulette appears as Tommy Ross, with Josie Totah as Tina Blake and Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan. Thalia Dudek plays Emaline West, Amber Midthunder stars as Rita Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard appears as Henry Grayle.
Mike Flanagan developed and directed the series. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Trevor Macy, Stephen King and Justin Wagman. Chad Fitz, Rebecca Klingel and Dani Parker are the producers.
The series is produced by Red Room Pictures, Reunion Pacific Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios for Amazon Prime Video.
Episodes And Release
Carrie has a total of eight episodes. The series premiered on October 7, 2026, with all episodes released together for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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