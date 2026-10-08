Indian 3: Kamal Haasan Returns As Senapathy; Here's What To Expect From War Mode

The Indian franchise is back in the spotlight, with the latest development on its much-awaited third instalment adding to the buzz among fans.

Lyca Productions has officially confirmed that Indian 3: War Mode is moving ahead. The production house unveiled a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and announced the return with the line, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode.”

ALSO READ: Five Lesser Known Facts About Veteran Actor Nana Patekar

Kamal Haasan To Return As Senapathy

Kamal Haasan will reprise his iconic character Senapathy, the freedom fighter-turned-vigilante he first portrayed in Shankar's 1996 film Indian. The character returned in Indian 2, released in July 2024, and remains central to the upcoming instalment. Senapathy is known for his uncompromising fight against corruption and his use of traditional martial arts to punish those involved in wrongdoing.

Indian 3 Cast And Crew

Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and SJ Suryah are confirmed to return for the third instalment. Shankar is writing and directing the film, with Lyca Productions backing the project. Anirudh Ravichander is associated with the music, while Ravi Varman serves as the cinematographer and A Sreekar Prasad as the editor. T Muthuraj is the production designer.

What To Expect From Indian 3

The third instalment was teased at the end of Indian 2, with the story set to delve into Senapathy's past and family history. According to Cinema Express, the film will serve as a prequel to Indian and Indian 2, focusing on Senapathy's father, Veerasekaran Balram, who was also a freedom fighter.

The project's future had remained uncertain after Indian 2 underperformed commercially. Reports had previously suggested that the remaining work could be affected by Shankar's other commitments. Lyca Productions' latest announcement, however, confirms that the film is moving ahead.

Kamal Haasan And Shankar's Other Projects

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which underperformed at the box office. He is also part of an untitled project with Rajinikanth, directed by Nelson. Meanwhile, Shankar last directed Ram Charan in Game Changer, which also received a poor response at the box office.

Release Update

Lyca Productions has not officially announced a release date for Indian 3. Trade analyst Shreedhar Pillai has reported that the film is targeting a summer 2027 release, but the window remains a reported target rather than a confirmed date.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.