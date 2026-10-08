Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. The veteran actor leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning intense dramas, comedy and socially and politically driven films. Apart from acting, Patekar was also a filmmaker and philanthropist.

As the country mourns the loss of the celebrated actor, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Patekar. Members of the Indian film fraternity remembered the veteran actor, with many expressing shock and condolences following the news of his death.

Nana Patekar Death: Bollywood Celebrities' Reactions

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Akshay Kumar who has worked with Nana Patekar in the popular movie Welcome and Housefull 5 posted his tribute for Patekar on social media. He shared a picture with the veteran actor and wrote, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own."

He added, "I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."

Actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh took to his X account and shared a picture of Nana Patekar. Sharing the pic, the actor admitted that he is shocked and deeply saddened upon learning about Nana Patekar's death.

"I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform," he wrote.

He continued showering praise on the veteran actor and added, “He aced it all - a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people.”

Riteish also shared his experience of working with Nana Patekar and added, “I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!."

Boman Irani took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the veteran actor writing, "This is difficult, painful and emotional.

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I was on my morning walk when I received the sad call. Strangely, a morning walk was his regular advice for me. “Come on, Boman. Walk, walk,” he always said. I'm heartbroken, but we should not let our sorrow obscure his contribution to cinema and theatre. Good man, no more. Will miss you, Nana. Will keep walking."

Arjun Rampal wrote, "Devastated, shocked and deeply saddened to wake up to this news. Can't believe it, this is a huge huge loss to the industry and to all of us, especially people who knew @iamnanapatekar sir personally, whose lives he touched. He lived on his terms, acted effortlessly, shared and most importantly cared. You will be missed Sir. Thank you for the beautiful performances and unforgettable memories. Prayers for your journey ahead and deepest condolences to your family. RIP."

Jr NTR added, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema's finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Suniel Shetty shared a picture on X and wrote, "Absolutely shocking!!! They don't make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can't believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR."

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Actor and politician Ravi Kishan tweeted in Hindi which loosely translates, "Hearing the extremely heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar ji's passing this morning has left my heart deeply distressed. Even as a star, Nana ji was one of those great artists of Indian cinema who stayed miles away from stardom, identified by his simplicity, naturalness, and personality rooted in the soil. Living amidst the glitz of Mumbai, he never let go of his roots and values."

"I shared a close bond with Nana ji. We would converse from time to time. From his acting, simplicity, and perspective on life, I learned a great deal. He always offered affection and encouragement. His departure is a great personal loss for me as well. Nana Patekar ji's passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. His art, simplicity, and memories will forever remain alive among us," he added.

He concluded, "May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon his family and all loved ones to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti. #NanaPatekar."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Shocking! Still cannot believe Nana Patekar ji is no more. For so many of us who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in films, his journey gave us hope. He made you believe that your craft, your individuality and being true to who you are could be enough to make your own place. We have lost one of our finest actors. You will be deeply missed, Nana ji. Om Shanti."

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Such a terrible and tragic news especially because Nana ji looked so fit and healthy. Om Shanti."

Actor Prakash Raj also shared a throwback picture with Nana Patekar and tweeted, "miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life's journey. RIP #NanaPatekar."

Rajinikanth wrote, "I can't believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Paresh Rawal added, "BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. OM SHANTI."

Raveena Tandon's note read, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Nana. We all know that one day we have to walk the same path and embark on that onward journey, but knowing that does not make the loss any easier. His passing has come as a sudden and profound shock. Nana and I shared a wonderful rapport, built on mutual respect, warmth and genuine fondness. He was truly lionhearted — courageous, strong and generous in spirit."

Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Devastated beyond words..just frozen with grief. Shocking,shattering n extremely saddening. What do you even write about someone who can never be captured in words.. Great Patriarch of Marathi theatre n awesome human being आमचे नाना."

Choreographer Prabhu Deva shared, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor Nana Patekar Sir. His powerful performances, remarkable talent and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Smriti Irani wrote, "Dada. That's what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice – “Kahan hai re?” We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with. I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend. And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior. Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion . Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?” Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, “Soon.” Guess was not soon enough."

Sunny Deol wrote, "Still can't believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That's how I'll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana."

Actor Anupam Kher wrote on X, "I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances. And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time. My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you."

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