Prithvi Shaw-Akriti Agarwal Relationship Timeline: From Calling Off Their Engagement To Reuniting Weeks Later

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal have decided to give their relationship another chance after announcing their separation in September 2026.

Akriti confirmed their reunion in an Instagram post on Monday, saying that other people's opinions had led her to end the relationship. In a statement, titled A Personal Clarification, she said that she should have discussed things with Shaw before making that decision.

“I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved,” she wrote.

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Akriti added that they had since spoken openly, understood each other better and decided to work things out. “Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else,” she wrote. She also asked people to respect their decision. Shaw shared the same statement on his Instagram story.

Both have asked the public to respect their privacy as they look to begin a fresh chapter in their relationship.

How Their Relationship Began?

The couple made their relationship public before the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Their engagement followed on March 8, 2026, when they shared pictures from the proposal on social media.

Shaw marked the occasion with a cricket-themed caption: “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings!”

However, the engagement did not last as expected. In September, Akriti announced that they had decided to separate.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together,” she wrote.

She explained that their future plans and circumstances had led them to take different paths, even though they cared for each other.

At the time, she requested privacy and asked people not to make assumptions about their personal lives.

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What Sparked Breakup Rumours?

Questions about their relationship had started appearing on social media months before the separation announcement. In July, Akriti shared a series of cryptic posts that led to speculation among followers.

One message read, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead…”

She later posted, “Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.”

The posts attracted attention, particularly after she reportedly removed engagement pictures from her Instagram account and unfollowed Shaw. This added to rumours that the couple were facing difficulties. Akriti later clarified that one of the posts was not directed at the cricketer.

Her latest update has now put an end to speculation about their current status, confirming that the pair are back together.

Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal's Careers

Shaw became widely known after captaining India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. He began his Test career with a century against the West Indies. After moving from Mumbai to Maharashtra, he scored 222 against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy and 70 against Services in the 2026-27 season.

Akriti, meanwhile, works as an actor and influencer. She appeared in the Telugu film Trimukha in 2026.

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