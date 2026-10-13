'Gave Up US Green Card': Anupam Mittal Says Success Is No Longer Just About Building A Life In The US

Success can take different forms over time. For entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, his experience of living in the US and later building his career in India changed the way he views the idea of success.

Anupam Mittal Recalls His American Dream

Anupam Mittal recalled that, like many ambitious Indian youngsters, he once dreamed of living in America. He eventually moved there, received a good education and got a job. Within four years, he said he had become a millionaire and was living what he considered the American dream.

His Green Card was another milestone in that journey. However, despite achieving the life he had imagined, Mittal felt that something was missing. In 2004, he decided to return to India and focus on building his own path.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Even after coming back, he continued travelling to the US every year to maintain his Green Card.

ALSO READ | Pay Employees Every 15 Days: Anupam Mittal Urges Corporate India To Rejig Payrolls

Why Mittal Gave Up His Green Card

Mittal later decided to surrender his Green Card at the US Consulate in Mumbai. However, he initially changed his mind after an officer warned him that giving it up could mean he might never get it back.

He left the consulate with the Green Card still in his possession. A year later, he returned and completed the process.

This time, Mittal said he walked out feeling lighter, having made a clear decision about where he wanted to build his future.

From Returning To India To Backing Startups

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Mittal reflected on how returning to India allowed him to build businesses and support the country's growing startup ecosystem.

He said that had he continued his life in America, he might have gone on to become a senior executive at a technology company. However, he believes that path would have meant missing the opportunities that came with building businesses in India.

Since then, he has built companies, backed more than 300 Indian startups and joined Shark Tank India. The show has also allowed him to see a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs pursue bigger ambitions.

Anupam Mittal On The Changing American Dream

Anupam Mittal said his personal experience has influenced how he looks at the ongoing H-1B and PERM turmoil in America. He believes the long-standing idea that success means moving to the US and building a life there is changing.

He now sees an opportunity for Indians to build technology and brand-led companies from the country while reaching global markets. According to Mittal, the changing environment in America could also encourage more people to reconsider where they want to build their careers and businesses.

For Mittal, giving up his Green Card ultimately became a decision that allowed him to focus fully on opportunities in India.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Dating Scam: Man Loses Rs 27,200 To A Tinder Match; 'She Unmatched And Blocked Me'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.