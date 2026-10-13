Bengaluru Dating Scam: Man Loses Rs 27,200 To A Tinder Match; 'She Unmatched And Blocked Me'

A Bengaluru man has claimed that he lost Rs 27,200 after meeting a woman he matched with on Tinder, alleging that she stopped contacting him and blocked him after their date. The man shared his experience on Reddit, saying that he hoped his account would warn others against falling for similar dating app scams.

In a post published on the r/BangaloreConnection subreddit on October 8, the man wrote that the incident had taken place on July 26. He identified the woman as Nisha and claimed that she had asked to meet him in Banashankari for a drink.

Explaining why he agreed to the meeting, the Reddit user stated that he was going through a breakup and wanted to give dating apps a chance in the hope of finding a genuine connection.

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The man claimed that he lost a total of Rs.27,200 in the alleged incident. He said that he did not expect to recover the money but was particularly upset about what he described as the emotional impact of the experience.

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According to his post, the woman unmatched and blocked him after the date ended. He said that he could not take a screenshot of her Tinder profile but had retained screenshots of their conversations and transaction history.

The man also claimed that the woman had provided him with two phone numbers during their interaction. He said that he could only retrieve one of them after changing his mobile phone.

In the comment section of the Reddit post, the man provided additional details about the meeting. Responding to questions from other users, he clarified that the date took place at a restaurant.

He also claimed that the woman had promised to pay her share of the bill the following day. However, he stated that he no longer had the restaurant bill, making it difficult to establish individual charges or independently verify the total amount.

The man said that he wanted to share his experience publicly after several weeks of the incident because he wanted to caution other people who might be vulnerable to similar situations.

The incident comes amid other reports of alleged dating app scams involving restaurant meetings.

NDTV reported in September that a Bengaluru man had described losing money in a dating app scam involving what was alleged to be a fake package payment trick.

In another case, a Gurugram man was allegedly scammed out of Rs.22,000 for food and drinks during a date arranged through a dating app.

Users are often advised to remain cautious about unexpected payment requests and report suspected financial fraud to the appropriate authorities.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, cybercrime.gov.in, allows people in India to report suspected cybercrime. The national cybercrime helpline is 1930.

The allegations in the Banashankari case remain based on the Reddit user's account. No police complaint, investigation or official finding related to this specific incident has been established from the available information.

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