Drishyam 3 Vs Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Bollywood's box office in 2026 has seen a mix of big openings and unexpected hits. While some films benefited from pre-release buzz, popular stars and established franchises, others found success through audience support over time.

Here's how Drishyam 3, Hanuman Ansh, Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 performed at the box office, from their opening-day collections to their overall earnings.

Drishyam 3 Extends Its Winning Run

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Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, hit theatres on October 2, bringing back Vijay Salgaonkar and his fight to protect his family. Its familiar characters, suspense-filled story and the success of the earlier films continue to draw audiences to theatres, helping Drishyam 3 cross the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in less than two weeks.

The film opened with Rs 62 crore net in India, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. The strong weekend turnout helped it collect Rs 176.50 crore in its first three days, while its first-week total reached Rs 245.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Collections dropped during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 21 crore on Day 4 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7. However, it picked up again over the second weekend, collecting Rs 14.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 26.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 10.

After earning Rs 6 crore on Day 11, the film collected Rs 8.50 crore on Day 12, a rise of 41.7% from the previous day.

By Day 12, Drishyam 3 had earned Rs 323.50 crore net in India. Its India gross stood at Rs 387.80 crore, while overseas collections reached Rs 114 crore. This took its worldwide gross to Rs 501.80 crore.

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Box Office Runs of Hanuman Ansh, Toxic and Dhurandhar 2

Compared with Drishyam 3, the other three films have had very different box-office journeys. Despite opening at just Rs 10 lakh, Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh grew through word of mouth and became a surprise sleeper hit.

By Day 68, the devotional drama had collected Rs 337.03 crore net in India and Rs 438.40 crore worldwide, with the Telugu version also contributing to its earnings. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film's box-office run stands out for its remarkable growth.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, opened with Rs 101.10 crore net in India on August 26. However, collections slowed over its 37-day theatrical run, with the film earning around Rs 250.13 crore net in India and Rs 342.27 crore worldwide.

Despite the buzz around Yash's return after KGF: Chapter 2, Toxic could not maintain its opening-day momentum.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has recorded the highest worldwide collection among these four films. Its success was driven by the popularity of the first film, along with its cast, action scenes and music.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller opened with Rs 102.55 crore net in India on March 19. Over its 15-week theatrical run, the film earned Rs 1,149.30 crore net in India and Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide gross.

Box Office Verdict

The box office journey of Drishyam 3, Hanuman Ansh, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic shows that a big opening does not always guarantee a long and successful run.

While star power and pre-release excitement can bring people to theatres, a film's performance over the following weeks plays a major role in deciding its final box-office total.

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