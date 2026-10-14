Moana Sails OTT Release: Date, Where To Watch, Plot, Cast And Other Details

Disney is bringing the much-loved story of Moana to life with a live-action adaptation, taking fans back to the ocean for another adventure with Moana and Maui. Starring Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson, the film features familiar characters, popular songs and real-life performances.

Here's everything to know about its plot, cast and OTT release.

What Is The Story About?

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The film follows Moana, a young girl from the island of Motunui who feels a strong connection to the ocean. When a mysterious curse threatens her island and its people, she sets out on a dangerous journey to save them.

Chosen by the ocean, Moana travels beyond the reef to find Maui, a powerful demigod who once stole the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. Together, they cross the ocean, face dangerous creatures and overcome several challenges to restore the heart and bring life back to the islands.

During the journey, Moana learns to become a skilled wayfinder, while Maui discovers the value of trust and courage. Their adventure tests their friendship and determination as they work towards saving Moana's people.

Cast And Characters

Catherine Lagaʻaia plays Moana in the live-action adaptation, marking her feature film debut. Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, the demigod he voiced in the original animated films.

The supporting cast includes Rena Owen as Moana's grandmother, Gramma Tala; John Tui as her father, Chief Tui; and Frankie Adams as her mother, Sina. Jemaine Clement also returns as the voice of Tamatoa, a giant crab known for his love of shiny treasures.

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Team Behind Moana

Thomas Kail, known for directing the Broadway musical Hamilton, has directed the film. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller have written the screenplay.

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns as a songwriter, while Mark Mancina handles the musical score.

More About The Live-Action

Music remains a key part of the live-action film, with popular songs such as How Far I'll Go, I Am Moana and You're Welcome returning from the original. The film also features a new song, Along the Way.

The 2016 original animated Moana remains the most-watched films on Disney+, with viewers worldwide streaming it for more than 1.5 billion hours.

When And Where To Watch?

The live-action Moana will premiere on Disney+ on October 21, 2026. After its theatrical release on July 10, the film became available for digital purchase and rental on September 8. It was later released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on October 6, 2026.

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Watch The Moana Trailer Here:

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