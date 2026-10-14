Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 In Doubt? Priyadarshan Says 'I Don't Think It Will Ever Get Made'

Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain, with director Priyadarshan's latest comments raising fresh questions about the comedy sequel's future.

Priyadarshan On Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan, who directed the original Hera Pheri (2000), has said that he does not expect the third instalment to be made. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker addressed his decision to step away from the project and pointed to the complications surrounding it.

“That has a lot of other complications, too many complications. I'd need chapters and chapters to talk about it,” Priyadarshan said.

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When asked if he believed Hera Pheri 3 would eventually be made, he replied, “I don't think it will ever get made.”

Priyadarshan had earlier confirmed in July that he was no longer associated with the project. At the time, he had cited legal issues and personal conflicts surrounding the film.

Why Priyadarshan Rejected Bhagam Bhag 2

The filmmaker also explained why he declined Akshay Kumar's offer to direct Bhagam Bhag 2. Priyadarshan said he does not believe in making sequels unless the follow-up has a stronger story than the original.

“That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn't do it,” he said.

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He added, “What happens with sequels is that they are selling the value of the first film. They are not making a film, they are making a project, and I am not interested in projects.”

Priyadarshan further revealed that Akshay had approached him for Bhagam Bhag 2, but he refused to direct it.

Priyadarshan And Firoz Nadiadwala's Differences

Priyadarshan also spoke about his strained relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. In an interview with Mid-Day, he claimed that Nadiadwala had criticised his version of Hera Pheri (2000).

“Firoz told Akshay, ‘You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That's my only request.' He has insulted me so many times,” he said.

Priyadarshan revealed that he initially agreed to return for the third film because he believed it could become a major franchise. He said Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had requested him to direct the film and were excited after hearing his story.

Hera Pheri 3 Legal Dispute

The sequel has also faced controversy over Paresh Rawal's departure and return, as well as a dispute concerning the franchise rights. Rawal had exited the project last year, following which Akshay Kumar sued him for Rs 25 crore. The matter was later resolved amicably, and Rawal confirmed his return.

Separately, Seven Arts International approached the Madras High Court over the franchise rights. The company argued that Firoz Nadiadwala's rights to remake Ramji Rao Speaking (1989) did not extend to making Phir Hera Pheri (2006) or transferring the franchise rights to Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar's production company has disputed the claims and maintained that it holds all rights to Hera Pheri 3.

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