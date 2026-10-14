Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Hits 1 Million Pre-Sale Tickets On BookMyShow, Sets New Milestone: Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is gaining momentum ahead of its theatrical debut, crossing one million advance ticket sales on BookMyShow. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15, and its Hindi version has also started attracting attention on the ticketing platform.

Jailer 2 had sold 9.48 lakh tickets on BookMyShow by October 13, before going past the one-million mark, according to a report by trade tracker Sacnilk.

The achievement makes it the actor's third film to reach the milestone on the platform, following Jailer and Coolie.

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Advance Booking Comparison

Jailer 2's ticket sales picked up considerably as its release approached. The film sold 33.38 lakh tickets on October 9, followed by 80.52 lakh tickets on October 10. Bookings surged to 305.88 lakh on October 11, before reaching 247.36 lakh on October 12, 281.20 lakh on October 13 and 9.48 lakh on October 14. These figures reflect bookings at the one-day-before-release stage, not the final advance-sale numbers, as per Sacnilk.

Jailer 2 has outperformed the original Jailer in advance bookings but remains behind Coolie and Leo in pre-release ticket sales recorded a day before their respective releases.

In the reported comparison of advance bookings one day before release, Coolie tops the list with 18.16 lakh tickets, followed by Leo at 16.86 lakh. Jailer 2 ranks third with 9.48 lakh tickets. Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT) recorded 8.59 lakh tickets at the same stage, while Rajinikanth's original Jailer had sold 8.49 lakh.

The figures underline the strong advance-booking pull of both stars, whose films continue to draw significant interest before release.

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Rajinikanth Matches Vijay In Pre-Sales

The latest milestone puts Rajinikanth on par with Vijay in BookMyShow pre-sales. Rajinikanth's three films in the category are Jailer, Coolie and Jailer 2. Vijay's entries are Leo, The GOAT and Jana Nayagan.

According to the report, these six Tamil films have each crossed one million pre-sale tickets on BookMyShow since August 2023.

With the release nearing, all eyes are now on the film's opening-day occupancy and box-office collections to see whether the pre-release buzz brings audiences to theatres.

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