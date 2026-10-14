Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer Reviews: Greta Gerwig's Fantasy Adaptation Gets Mixed Reactions

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is out, offering a glimpse into the origins of the magical land of Narnia. The trailer has sparked mixed reactions online, with viewers divided over its visuals and adaptation of C.S. Lewis' beloved fantasy novel. Here's how netizens reacted.
Netizens Reactions
Reactions to the Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer on X have been mixed. While many praised its stunning visuals and Greta Gerwig's vision, calling it “incredible” and “peak cinema loading”, others felt it lacked the magic and subtlety of earlier adaptations. Some also questioned whether the film stays true to the spirit of C.S. Lewis' books, while others said it was too early to judge.
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@netflix Its being so long....The visuals looking absolutely perfect....— ArJuN 🏹🎯 🇺🇦💔🙇🙇 (@Kittu129) October 14, 2026
@netflix Ahhhhh I'm very excited 😍🥳— ∞ Lukah ∞ (@DarkStoic) October 14, 2026
@netflix This looks incredible, so creative, I'm stoked— Ryan (@Ryan91320017) October 13, 2026
NARNIA - Trailer 🔥🔥🔥 PEAK CINEMA LOADING ✅ In theaters on February 12, 2027. https://t.co/P5e2KzYCwz— Vinoth Kumar (@TalkiesFriday) October 14, 2026
@netflix This looks incredible, and I never doubted Greta for a moment— Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) October 13, 2026
I dont have particularly strong feelings about Narnia one way or another (I did watch the movies as a kid) but I really enjoyed the trailer. If I end up liking the movie Im gonna need to log off for a while. So much petulant snobbery and I have yet to see a single valid complaint— 'Nar (@Anakinstarboy) October 14, 2026
I think the trailer is very cool, but that's kinda not the point. Or, rather, it is the point. If I wanted to do damage to the vision of Lewis in the Narnia tales, I would of course make it as beautiful, as compelling, as breathtaking as I possibly could. All the better to cause me to forget what was lost.— Warren Smith (@WarrenColeSmith) October 14, 2026
NARNIA going more 60-70s psychedelic is smart (it would be alien to these post-WWII kids); it's how Greta gets to separate her film (or films) from the TV miniseries and the Disney films. Visual language I can get behind; the trailer looked great.— Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) October 14, 2026
Watched the Narnia trailer. Not interested in the culture war stuff - that's assumed and I didn't plan to see it anyway. What struck me was how the whole spirit of the trailer was the opposite of the book. Lewis drew distinct pictures with his words, and they're not in the video— Don (@D_on12345) October 14, 2026
@shebringsjoy But yeah, I think the trailer is beautiful and we don't know enough about it to fully judge it. I was perfectly fine with Narnia never being adapted again so it's going to be a pass for me but the reviews of it will be interesting.— Tina (@MReformatrice) October 14, 2026
@netflix Stunning visuals, but I am concerned with everything else.— Michael Harry (@applepicoffee) October 14, 2026
@netflix Narnia looks awesome, not a fan of the rock vibe tho. Not the same magic that Disney and BBC made.— Nick Howard (@nichola78347643) October 13, 2026
@netflix This looks terrible. Of course you had to reverse the personalities of Digory and Polly to make the girl the brave one and make the boy a frightened crybaby. Unsurprisingly, this is going to be feminist trash.— FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) October 13, 2026
@netflix I love the magic but not the Rock Vibe!— Teng Inamerz (@alesterteng) October 13, 2026
@netflix God this looks awful. Just spectacle slop, no sense of intrigue, no "less is more", no subtlety, just bombast and colour. What a waste of potential. The Narnia stories, and even the earlier movies, had a real down-to-earth feel, which the stories do too. That's their strength— J 🧢 🇺🇦🇵🇸🇾🇪🇦🇲🇪🇭 (@JEDPBK) October 13, 2026
i'm not gonna lie, that Narnia Magicians Nephew movie looks absolutely TERRIBLE. as someone who's read the Narnia books many times as a kid, idk WHAT that trailer was. i sense a movie bomb coming. #Narnia— kenny (@relientkenny) October 14, 2026
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All ABout Narnia: The Magician's Nephew
Based on C.S. Lewis' novel of the same name, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew explores how the magical world of Narnia came into existence. The story follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, two children who discover a way to travel between different worlds using magical rings. Their journey brings them face to face with strange creatures, unfamiliar lands and Jadis, who later becomes the White Witch.
David McKenna plays Digory, while Beatrice Campbell plays Polly. The film also features Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, Emma Mackey as Jadis, Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan. Other cast members include Ciarán Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough and Susan Wokoma.
Gerwig has written and directed the film, bringing her own take to the fantasy series. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt have worked on the film's original score.
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will arrive in theatres worldwide on February 12, 2027, with IMAX previews beginning on February 10. The film will arrive on Netflix on April 2, 2027.
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