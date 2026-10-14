Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer Reviews: Greta Gerwig's Fantasy Adaptation Gets Mixed Reactions

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is out, offering a glimpse into the origins of the magical land of Narnia. The trailer has sparked mixed reactions online, with viewers divided over its visuals and adaptation of C.S. Lewis' beloved fantasy novel. Here's how netizens reacted.

Netizens Reactions

Reactions to the Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer on X have been mixed. While many praised its stunning visuals and Greta Gerwig's vision, calling it “incredible” and “peak cinema loading”, others felt it lacked the magic and subtlety of earlier adaptations. Some also questioned whether the film stays true to the spirit of C.S. Lewis' books, while others said it was too early to judge.

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All ABout Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

Based on C.S. Lewis' novel of the same name, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew explores how the magical world of Narnia came into existence. The story follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, two children who discover a way to travel between different worlds using magical rings. Their journey brings them face to face with strange creatures, unfamiliar lands and Jadis, who later becomes the White Witch.

David McKenna plays Digory, while Beatrice Campbell plays Polly. The film also features Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, Emma Mackey as Jadis, Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan. Other cast members include Ciarán Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough and Susan Wokoma.

Gerwig has written and directed the film, bringing her own take to the fantasy series. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt have worked on the film's original score.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will arrive in theatres worldwide on February 12, 2027, with IMAX previews beginning on February 10. The film will arrive on Netflix on April 2, 2027.

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