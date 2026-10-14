Rajinikanth's Old Video On Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 90-Crore Debt Resurfaces Ahead Of 'Jailer 2'

With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 set to release tomorrow, an old video of the Tamil superstar recalling Amitabh Bachchan's financial struggle has caught attention, highlighting the deep respect and admiration he has for the Bollywood legend.

Both actors share a long-standing bond, having worked together in several films over the years.

Rajinikanth Remembers Bachchan's Tough Years

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At the audio launch of their 2024 film Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth recalled how Amitabh Bachchan faced a major financial crisis after his business venture failed. Bachchan had launched Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) when his acting career was at its peak, but the company's struggles reportedly left him with debts of around Rs 90 crore. Rajinikanth said Bachchan worked for 18 hours a day for three years to repay the money.

According to Rajinikanth, Bachchan had to sell his Juhu home and other properties in Mumbai during the crisis. His situation also drew ridicule from people in the film industry. However, he eventually cleared his debts and bought back his former home.

Rajinikanth also pointed out that Bachchan was 64 at the time and dealing with numerous health problems. Praising his determination, he said, “Not just that he bought back the old house, he bought a total of three houses in that same lane. Paid back all debts. That's Amitabh Bachchan!”

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A Long-Standing Bond Between Two Stars

Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have appeared together in films such as Andhaa Kanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991). Their on-screen partnership resumed after 33 years with TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

Before the film's release, Rajinikanth shared his excitement about working with Bachchan again. In a social media post, he called the veteran actor his mentor and wrote, “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's ‘Thalaivar 170' directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy.”

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan featured Rajinikanth in the lead role and Bachchan as Sathyadev. Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

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