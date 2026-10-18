Got A 6LPA Job, But No Contract Or Laptop; Young Developer Turns To Reddit For Help

A young software developer turned to Reddit for advice after getting a job offering Rs.6 lakh per annum at a startup based in another country, only to find himself without an official employment contract or a company provided laptop.

The developer also stated that the company had assigned him a large project that he was expected to build largely on his own, despite being a fresher. The situation left the young developer uncertain about whether to proceed with the opportunity or not.

The fresher, who stated that he had graduated in 2025, shared his concerns seeking advice on the r/developersIndia subreddit. According to his post, the startup had confirmed his hiring about a week before his original post but had not provided formal employment documents by the time he sought advice online.

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In his post, the developer stated that the project involved several technologies that he was unfamiliar with. "They've already assigned me a huge project that I'm expected to build almost completely by myself. As a fresher, I'm honestly panicking because there are so many technologies involved that I don't even know where to start," he said.

The post prompted discussions in the comments about the risks of beginning work without formal documentation. Some users questioned the arrangement and advised the developer to seek an official offer letter or contract before proceeding with the given project.

One commenter questioned whether the opportunity could be a scam, pointing to the absence of a contract and a company provided laptop. However, the original poster replied that he either has this job or none at all in the current job market, which is why he is so confused about the situation.

Some commenters on the other hand argued that unfamiliar technologies and mistakes are part of software development. They encouraged him to treat the assignment as a learning opportunity, suggesting that he break the project into smaller tasks, familiarise himself with the required technologies and seek technical guidance when necessary.

One Reddit user who claimed to have 16 years of experience even offered to help the young developer with the project's architecture and initial setup. Another commenter suggested building a demonstration to establish capability but cautioned against sharing the source code.

The discussion highlights the importance of understanding employment terms before beginning work, particularly when dealing with an overseas employer. India's Ministry of Labour and Employment has outlined appointment letter requirements under the labour code framework.

A written agreement can clarify salary and payment schedules, job responsibilities, working hours, termination conditions, equipment requirement and ownership of the software developed during employment. This would assist in erasing any confusion or uncertainty like the original poster is facing.

The discussion nevertheless reflects a dilemma faced by many early career professionals - whether to accept an uncertain opportunity to gain experience or insist on greater clarity and formal safeguards before contributing to work.

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