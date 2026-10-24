Pizza Hut Has A Tamil Nadu Playbook. But Why Its India Turnaround Is Still A Work In Progress?

Tamil Nadu is emerging as a potential model for Pizza Hut's turnaround in India, with Sapphire Foods reporting stronger sales growth and improved restaurant-level earnings performance in the state. Its approach combines a better dine-in experience with food quality, value offers, product innovation and additional marketing investment. But the improvement has yet to translate into a broader recovery, and Sapphire is still reporting negative restaurant earnings for the brand.

Sapphire's Pizza Hut business recorded 5% same-store sales growth during the three months ending September, its second consecutive quarter of positive growth and its strongest performance on this measure in seven quarters. Same-store transactions rose by double digits, including in dine-in and takeaway, while revenue increased 7% year-on-year. Restaurant Ebitda, however, remained negative at 2.8%, with higher energy costs weighing on performance.

What Is The Tamil Nadu Model?

Sapphire's strategy centres on a dine-in-led omnichannel approach, with an emphasis on food quality and the restaurant experience. The company has been pursuing this approach for about two years and has focused additional investment on Tamil Nadu over the past year.

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The strategy also includes value promotions, product innovation and marketing aimed at bringing customers into restaurants. In its Q2 FY27 earnings call, Sapphire highlighted late-night promotions, additional marketing spends and the launch of its Triple Spice Pizza among the initiatives supporting Pizza Hut's sales performance. The company said that these efforts had helped drive double-digit same-store transaction growth, including in dine-in and takeaway.

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Tamil Nadu provides the clearest evidence of how the approach has performed. In its March-quarter earnings call, Sapphire said the strategy had delivered double-digit improvements in same-store sales growth and restaurant Ebitda performance in the state, even as Pizza Hut struggled elsewhere in its business.

In the June-quarter call, the Pizza Hut operator said that Tamil Nadu's results remained “quite encouraging and significantly different from the rest of India.” It added that dine-in and takeaway performance in the territory continued to outperform the rest of the country.

Sapphire believes the experience offers a model for the wider brand. However, the comments made during its earnings call do not confirm that the same combination of investment, promotions, and channel focus will achieve similar results in other territories.

Devyani Is Taking a Different Route

Devyani International, the other major Pizza Hut franchise operator in India, has been reviewing the brand's products, pricing and customer experience. The company, in its March-quarter earnings call, described the approach as a return to basics, including identifying gaps in the product portfolio and missing pricing options, reviewing pizza quality and retraining store staff.

The review covered the dough, cheese and toppings, alongside product quality and customer experience at stores. In its June-quarter call, Devyani said its marketing activity for Pizza Hut remained measured as it worked on this reset, with a focus on communicating improved product quality and everyday value.

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Devyani's Pizza Hut business continued to face pressure in Q1 FY27. Same-store sales growth was negative 2.2%, revenue stood at Rs 184 crore, and the brand reported a contribution loss of Rs 4 crore. The company ended the quarter with 626 Pizza Hut stores as it continued to right-size the network.

Management has also identified delivery as a factor affecting dine-in sales. “There is nothing wrong with Pizza Hut as a brand,” Devyani International President and Group CEO Manish Dawar said in the Q1 FY27 earnings call. He said delivery was “actually eating into the dine-in sales” and described efforts to bring customers back to restaurants through better experiences and different offers and pricing for dine-in customers.

The two operators' figures are not directly comparable: Devyani's numbers relate to Q1 FY27, while Sapphire's latest figures are for Q2 FY27. Brand contribution is also a different measure from restaurant EBITDA. Their disclosures nevertheless show that the Tamil Nadu performance cited by Sapphire has not, by itself, established a nationwide recovery.

Merger Could Allow A Common Strategy

Sapphire Foods and Devyani International agreed in January 2026 to merge, with Sapphire to be absorbed into Devyani through a share-swap arrangement. The proposed transaction would bring their KFC and Pizza Hut franchise operations under one company, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

At the time of Sapphire's Q2 FY27 earnings call, the company was awaiting Competition Commission of India approval before the two franchise operators could sit down and agree on a common strategy for Pizza Hut.

Until then, Sapphire's immediate focus remains on improving sales and performance in its existing business. It said Pizza Hut store openings in the calendar 2026 would remain largely neutral, with priority given to revenue and same-store sales growth. Devyani has also said it plans to consolidate and realign its Pizza Hut network, close loss-making outlets and focus on better-quality stores rather than pursue net additions.

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