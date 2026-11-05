'You're My Biggest Blessing': KL Rahul's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul wished his wife, actor Athiya Shetty, on her 34th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The cricketer shared pictures of the couple along with a few solo photographs of Athiya, accompanied by a loving message. "Happy birthday, wifey. You fill my heart with love and my life with meaning. You're my biggest blessing. Love you @athiyashetty," he wrote.

The birthday post comes months after Athiya also shared a heartfelt message for Rahul on his birthday in April. Along with several pictures from their journey together, she wrote, "Happy birthday my person, love you so much."

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KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Love Story

Rahul and Athiya first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend. Their friendship gradually grew into a relationship, and they eventually began dating. After being together for several years, they got married in 2023.

The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. They later welcomed their daughter, Evaarah Vipula Rahul.

They announced their daughter's name through a social media post on Rahul's 33rd birthday. The name holds a special meaning for the family. Evaarah means "Gift of God", while Vipula was chosen in honour of Athiya's great-grandmother, whom the family described as her protector.

Their relationship has continued to draw attention from fans, with the couple occasionally sharing personal moments through social media posts. Their birthday messages for each other have also offered glimpses into their bond beyond their professional lives.

Athiya Shetty's Film Journey

Athiya Shetty is known for her work in films such as Hero and Mubarakan. Her last release was Motichoor Chaknachoor, directed by Debamitra Biswal.

The film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar and Vivek Mishra, among others. It revolves around Pushpinder Tyagi, a 36-year-old man working in Dubai who is looking for a bride in his hometown of Bhopal.

His search brings him closer to his younger neighbour, Anita 'Ani' Awasthi, who is keen to marry a man settled abroad. The film follows their relationship and the circumstances surrounding their expectations of marriage.

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