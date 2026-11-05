Scene Advance Booking: Suriya Film Builds Momentum As Opening Day Draws Closer

Suriya-starrer Scene is set to hit theatres soon, and the film has already started drawing audiences through advance bookings. With the opening day nearing, ticket sales are picking up across India.

The film Scene has registered an India advance booking gross of Rs 10.76 crore for its opening day. As per TrackTollywood, a total of 6,09,207 tickets have been booked across 5,952 shows in 1,265 theatres spanning 475 cities. Overall occupancy currently stands at 30.9%, with 151 housefull and 1,384 fast-filling shows.

The Tamil version is leading the advance booking chart with Rs 9.55 crore from 5,28,866 tickets across 4,694 shows, recording 34.2% occupancy. The Telugu version has collected Rs 1.22 crore from 80,341 tickets across 1,258 shows, with 18.8% occupancy.

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Among the formats, 2D has contributed Rs 10.64 crore with 30.7% occupancy from 5,933 shows. EPIQ has recorded Rs 7.72 lakh at 72.6% occupancy, while HDR by Barco has earned Rs 3.39 lakh with 73.7% occupancy. Dolby Cinema 2D has collected Rs 85,120, the report stated.

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'Scene' State-Wise Advance Booking

Tamil Nadu is leading the state-wise advance bookings with Rs 5.62 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 2.80 crore. Karnataka stands at Rs 81.76 lakh, while Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have registered Rs 73.28 lakh and Rs 53.52 lakh, respectively.

Maharashtra has contributed Rs 4.62 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 1.57 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 78,400. Odisha stands at Rs 65,820, while Haryana and Punjab have reached Rs 49,792 and Rs 38,772, respectively. Goa has registered Rs 30,506, with Uttar Pradesh at Rs 27,250.

Rajasthan stands at Rs 16,344, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 15,770 and Chhattisgarh at Rs 10,170. Uttarakhand has reached Rs 5,040, while Jharkhand stands at Rs 2,000, the report stated.

All About Movie

Scene is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran and backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

It stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj "Inba", alongside Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal portrays Stephen. The cast also includes John Vijay and Rajpriyan as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen a case that he had left unfinished several years ago. He must now solve the case with a chaotic and troublesome team. Scene is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 6, 2026, and has a runtime of 2 hours 29 minutes.

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