Rs 3.5 Lakh Watch, Phone Stolen: Actors Among 3 Held In Kochi Doctor Assault Case

Kerala Police have arrested three people, including Malayalam actress Athulya Chandra and actor-producer Bibin Perumpilly, for allegedly luring a 41-year-old doctor to an apartment in Kochi, assaulting him and stealing valuables worth around Rs 3.5 lakh.

According to reports, officials said the accused allegedly called the doctor to a flat at the Essen Springdale apartment complex in Kochi on Monday, claiming that someone required urgent medical attention. When the doctor arrived at around 6:30 AM, he found 12 people inside the apartment.

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According to the FIR, the accused alleged that the doctor had raped one of their relatives and threatened to lodge a police complaint against him. Perumpilly and the others allegedly slapped the doctor, forced him to sit on a chair and struck him in the ribs.

The FIR further states that Chandra snatched the doctor's mobile phone, smartwatch and wireless earphones before threatening him, saying, "You are a thief, son. I will kill you."

"The other accused locked the complainant in a room and beat him up, acting as accomplices and helpers to each other in the crime," the FIR states.

After leaving the apartment, the doctor approached the Kadavanthra police station and lodged a complaint.

Police officials said 12 people have been named as accused in the FIR, of whom three have been arrested and nine remain absconding. Investigators have gathered clues about the identities of the remaining suspects and are working to apprehend them.

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A senior police officer said the incident appeared to have been orchestrated in advance. Investigators are examining whether robbery was the sole motive behind the attack or whether extortion and blackmail were also involved.

The three arrested accused underwent mandatory medical examinations before being produced before a magistrate. Meanwhile, specialised police teams are continuing their search for the remaining suspects and efforts to recover the stolen valuables.

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