CCTV Captures Shocking Mumbai Robbery: Elderly Woman Attacked For Gold Chain Inside Kandivali Society

A shocking incident of robbery in Mumbai's Kandivali has raised serious concerns over the safety of residents.
The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a thief targeting an elderly woman and fleeing with her gold chain.
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The robbery took place at around 9.30 pm on November 3, on the second floor of Umang Apartment. The video has since gone viral on social media, once again bringing the issue of security in housing societies into focus.
According to the available details, the accused entered the building posing as a delivery agent or a visitor looking for an address. He approached the elderly woman as she was unlocking the door of her flat and asked her for directions to a particular address.
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The CCTV footage captured the entire sequence, showing the accused approaching the woman under the pretext of asking for an address. He then fled the spot after the attack, leaving the elderly woman shocked.
The woman reportedly told him to check the third floor to find the person he was looking for. Pretending to accept her directions, the man initially appeared to leave. However, he suddenly turned towards the woman, attacked her and snatched her gold chain in a swift movement.
Elderly woman robbed inside a Kandivali West apartment in Mumbai! A chain-snatching incident in broad daylight was caught on CCTV, raising serious concerns about residential security. ???? https://t.co/qn0TuqviuW— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 5, 2026
The police are examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and gather clues about the suspect. Following the incident, the Kandivali Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused, reported Free Press Journal.
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