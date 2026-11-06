'Privilege And A Matter Of Pride’: Anupam Kher Overwhelmed After Receiving Praise For Jatayu

Indian Senior Actor Anupam Kher expressed deep emotional pride and joy after receiving widespread international acclaim for voicing the mythical vulture demigod Jatayu and praised visual effects of the mythological movie, calling it the best experience in his career working in Nitesh Tiwari's grand cinematic adaptation, Ramayana: Part 1.

He posted om X, "I just returned from watching Ramayan in a packed hall in Stockholm with about five hundred people. My heart is filled with joy. I am happy. And I am filled with pride that such a wonderful film has been made in our India!"

Kher said he felt "fortunate and honored to be a part of this film, playing the role of Jatayu and narrating the opening narration. For me, this is one of the best films in the history of Indian cinema. And I have never seen a film so visually stunning. I really haven't!"

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Recalling his experience of watching the film in Stockholm, Kher said the audience erupted in applause after the screening, with people chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. He described witnessing the enthusiasm and emotional response as an unforgettable experience.

Sharing a seven-and-a-half-minute video capturing his experience, Kher said he would prefer it to be considered heartfelt praise rather than a film review, adding that he had simply expressed his genuine feelings about the film.

He also congratulated every actor, "every technician, and the entire team associated with this film! You have given us a wonderful opportunity to be proud of. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hind!"

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial delves into the origins of Dashanan's transformation into Ravana, alongside the pivotal events that culminate in the sacred union of Lord Rama and Sita. The movie reaches its climax following Sita's abduction and the fatal assault on Jatayu.

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In his final moments, the brave Jatayu cautions Rama that conquering Lanka will require far more than sheer courage, he will need an army of extraordinary power. Driven by devotion and duty, Lord Rama concludes the film with a resolute vow to rescue Sita, declaring that no force on Earth will stop him from fulfilling his promise.

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