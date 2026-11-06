Scene Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya’s Film Opens Strong, Check Early Earnings

Suriya's much-anticipated Tamil film Scene has opened its theatrical run on a promising note. The Jithu Madhavan directorial, which hit cinemas on November 6, has registered an early India gross collection of Rs 3.37 crore, according to Sacnilk's live box office tracking.

The film has collected Rs 2.86 crore in India net so far, with the opening-day figures being updated as more theatres report their earnings. Scene is currently running across 805 shows.

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The Tamil version has contributed Rs 2.78 crore to the total India net collection from 795 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has earned Rs 8 lakh from 10 shows.

Scene Advance Booking Collection

The film's opening-day performance comes after a strong advance booking response. According to Sacnilk, Scene had generated considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings gaining momentum across markets.

The film's advance sales and opening-day performance will be important indicators of its box office prospects over the weekend. The final opening-day numbers, along with audience response, are expected to provide a clearer picture of its theatrical performance.

About Scene

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for films such as Aavesham and Romancham. The film stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, also known as Inba. Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Naslen appears as Eeswaran. The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay and Raj Priyan.

The story follows a police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case from his past. He must solve the mystery while working with a chaotic team.

Produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran, the film is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. It has been released in Tamil and Telugu and has a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes.

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