Scene Advance Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Suriya Film Has Earned Before Hitting Cinema Halls

Suriya's upcoming film, Scene, is witnessing a strong response in advance ticket sales ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, November 6. The film has registered Rs 16.73 crore in advance bookings gross across India, including blocked seats. Excluding block seats, the collection stands at Rs 14.21 crore.

As of today, Scene sold Rs 60.06 lakh worth of tickets across 753 shows in advance bookings. The Telugu version of the film made up for 56% of its advance bookings across 318 shows.

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State-Wise Advance Bookings

Chennai has emerged as the biggest market for Scene, contributing Rs 2.37 crore in opening day advance booking gross, including blocked seats. The city has sold approximately 1.38 lakh tickets across 720 shows, with an occupancy of 55%.

Bengaluru follows with Rs 56.09 lakh in opening day advance booking gross, while Kochi has recorded Rs 55.97 lakh.

Tamil Nadu leads the state-wise advance booking figures with Rs 4.67 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 2.38 crore and Karnataka at Rs 58.83 lakh.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil-language action comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, alongside Nazriya Nazim as Maya and Naslen as Eeswaran. The film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran and backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen a case that he had left unfinished several years ago. He must now solve the case with a chaotic and troublesome team.

Scene is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, in Tamil and Telugu and has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

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