Q2 Impact: Cummins India Share Price Tanks Over 14% As Profit Slumped, Margins Narrowed Sharply

Cummins India Ltd. tanked as much as 10% to get stuck in lower circuit after Q2 profit and margins fell sharply. The shares fell to a low of 4031.20 apiece on the NSE.
The shares fell further to trade 11.6% lower at Rs 4,188 apiece by 10 a.m., as against a 1.79% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
Cummins India Q2 FY27 Highlights
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Cummins India reported a mixed set of Q2 consolidated results, with revenue rising modestly but profitability declining sharply on a year-on-year basis.
Revenue increased 4.1% to Rs 3,301 crore from Rs 3,170 crore a year earlier. However, net profit fell 18.5% to Rs 507 crore from Rs 622 crore, while EBITDA declined 27.1% to Rs 506 crore from Rs 695 crore. The company's EBITDA margin contracted significantly to 15.3% from 21.9% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite revenue growth.
Brokerage Takes
Citi: Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 6,325.
- Data centres, manufacturing, real estate and distribution support steady domestic demand.
- Management expects pricing benefits to progressively offset commodity and freight inflation.
- Geopolitical uncertainty, product mix and supply-chain costs remain key risks to margin recovery.
Nomura: Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 5,112 from Rs 6,000.
- Data centres, manufacturing, real estate and distribution support a steady demand outlook.
- Commodity and freight inflation could delay margin recovery despite pricing actions.
- Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 4–9% as profitability recovery is expected to be slower.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.