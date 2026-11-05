CV Maker Stock Jumps 19% In Four Session: Ashok Leyland Shares Surge Over 11% Today, Top Gainer In Nifty Auto

Ashok Leyland share price surged over 11% on Thursday, November 5, extending their gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The rally was supported by strength in the broader market and optimism across auto stocks following strong festive season sales. Shares of the commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer climbed as much as 11.65% to Rs 171.95 apiece on the BSE.

Ashok Leyland stock was the top gainer in the Nifty Auto index, which rallied over 3%. In four sessions, Ashok Leyland stock price has jumped nearly 19% amid robust buying momentum after the company declared strong October business update.

October Vehicle Sales Grow 23%

Ashok Leyland reported 23% YoY increase in total vehicle sales to 21,888 units in October, including domestic sales and exports, against 17,820 units in the corresponding month last year.

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Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales, including trucks and buses, rose 28% to 13,927 units, out of which M&HCV truck sales increased 41% to 11,613 units; however, sales of buses declined 11% to 2,314 units.

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Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 14% to 7,961 units during the month.

In the domestic market, total vehicle sales increased 24% to 20,224 units, compared with 16,314 units in October 2025.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland has announced that its board meeting will be held on November 14 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Performance

Ashok Leyland stock price has gained nearly 12% in one month and has rise 7% in six months. The auto stock has delivered 22% return over one year and has jumped 62% in two years. The stock has generated multibagger returns of 103% in three years and 136% over the past five years.

At 11:00 AM, Ashok Leyland share price was trading 10.81% higher at Rs 170.65 apiece on the BSE.

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