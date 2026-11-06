Dhanteras Gold vs Equities: Why Your Investment Strategy Matters More Than Festive Timing

Gold purchases form an integral part of Dhanteras celebrations in India, with many households marking the occasion by investing in jewellery, coins and other gold products. The festive period also encourages investors to revisit their asset allocation. Rather than making investment decisions based on tradition or recent price movements, they need to assess how gold and equities fit into their wider financial plans.

Investors need to recognise that gold and stocks are not interchangeable investment options. Gold is generally considered a defensive asset, offering a degree of protection when inflation rises or economic conditions become uncertain. Equities are more closely associated with wealth creation over the long term, but returns are subject to market fluctuations. An investor's choice should reflect their financial commitments, time horizon and tolerance for risk.

Asset Allocation

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Investment decisions should begin with a review of the portfolio rather than the timing of a festival. Investors whose holdings are heavily concentrated in equities could look at gold as a way to spread risk across asset classes. Those with relatively little exposure to shares and several years before their financial goals come due may benefit from giving equities greater consideration.

Financial advisers generally favour a disciplined approach to gold investment, with its share in the portfolio determined by individual requirements. Buying more of the metal simply because of Dhanteras may lead to an imbalance. Investors should revisit their allocations at regular intervals to ensure they remain consistent with their financial plans.

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Timing

Gold prices tend to move into the spotlight during the festive period, particularly around Dhanteras. Yet, the timing of a purchase does not guarantee attractive returns.

Prices in the Indian market are shaped by several external factors, including global bullion trends, the rupee's movement against the US dollar, import duties and developments on the geopolitical front.

Equities are equally difficult to time, with market swings often making it challenging to identify an attractive buying opportunity. Investors who wish to enter either market can spread their purchases over several months rather than invest a large amount at once. Equity mutual fund SIPs offer one such route, allowing investors to participate in the market through regular contributions.

Investment Costs

The expenses associated with an investment can have a direct bearing on the returns an investor eventually earns. Buying physical gold involves more than paying the prevailing market rate. Making charges, wastage deductions, and GST add to the purchase price, while selling jewellery can attract further deductions, lowering the final realisation.

Investors seeking exposure to gold without holding the metal can consider gold ETFs and mutual funds. These products eliminate the need for physical storage, but come with expense ratios and other charges.

Equity mutual funds and ETFs also have associated costs, including fund management expenses and transaction-related fees, which need to be factored into investment decisions.

The festive season can serve as a reminder to revisit investment plans, but the decision to buy gold or equities needs to go beyond tradition. Investors are better placed when they maintain a suitable mix of assets, follow a consistent investment strategy and keep an eye on associated charges. These factors matter far more to long-term financial outcomes than the timing of a festive purchase.

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