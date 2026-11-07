Bike Ride Turns Into Love Story: Woman Shares How She Fell For A Rapido Rider

Not every Rapido ride ends when the passenger reaches their destination. Ekta Kaushlya booked her first-ever ride and it introduced her to Parth Chamaria, a man who eventually became the love of her life.

The unexpected love story started after she struck up a conversation with the Rapido driver. What began as a routine bike journey soon blossomed into a relationship between their demanding professional schedules.

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The couple, Parth Chamaria and Ekta Kaushlya, recently shared their story in a video featured on the Instagram page Official People of India, revealing how an ordinary bike ride brought them together.

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Recalling their first meeting, Ekta said she was nervous when she booked the ride and had no idea that the experience would change her life.

“I didn't know that it would change my life,” she said.

During the journey, the two struck up a conversation, and she discovered that Parth was also an athlete who had represented India. He had taken up work as a Rapido rider because of financial difficulties. The job helped him support himself while continuing to pursue his sporting ambitions.

Ekta, who works as a choreographer, said she was impressed by his dedication and passion. Although Parth dropped her off at her destination, she found herself thinking about him long after the ride ended.

She eventually gathered the courage to message him later that night, marking the beginning of a relationship that gradually grew.

The couple began meeting more often, finding time for each other between Parth's training sessions and Ekta's dance rehearsals. Describing how their bond developed, Ekta said, “So we met again and again, stealing moments between his training and my rehearsals. Somewhere between those conversations, we became each other's homes.”

Meanwhile, both continued making strides in their respective careers. Parth represented India at the World Championship last year, while Ekta got an opportunity to perform alongside Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh.

The couple said they have grown together while supporting each other's professional dreams and ambitions.

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Looking back at their unusual first meeting, Ekta expressed that she never expected an ordinary ride to lead her to someone who became an important part of her life.

“Never knew a single bike ride would lead me to the love of my life,” she said.

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