Nvidia Employee Reveals Other Side Of Jensen Huang, Shares Personal Account: 'He Saw Possibilities Most Could Not Comprehend'

An Nvidia employee has penned an emotional account of her experience with former CEO Jensen Huang, highlighting his compassion and supportive nature towards employees during difficult times.

An employee, identifying herself as Vartika Singh, took to X to describe the other side of Huang that she believes deserves recognition amid the controversy surrounding his affair and subsequent resignation.

The woman has worked at the technology company for nearly eight years.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In her post, Singh said ,"Several people encouraged me to share a post I made on LinkedIn, here on X I wrote this from the heart, about someone I had the privilege of working closely with for years. No agenda. Just a side of Jensen I hope doesn't get lost in the noise."

Singh said Huang's influence extended beyond the company he built, shaping an ecosystem of engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Helped Employee During Sister's Cancer Battle

She recalled one of the most difficult periods of her life, when her sister, Shilpi, was battling brain cancer and when her health deteriorated during a visit to California. "When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home," she said.

Despite his demanding professional responsibilities, Huang personally stepped in to help the family navigate the crisis. Singh said he supported them through the difficult circumstances and even took the time to meet her sister.

She also recalled Huang telling her, “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together.” Singh described the words as a defining lesson in leadership and humanity that went beyond professional achievements.

Huang's Support for Startups and Researchers

Beyond her personal experience, Vartika Singh stated that she has watched Jensen Huang stand behind researchers, founders, and startups when few others would.

"Jensen built far more than NVIDIA. He helped build an ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies whose futures became intertwined with his vision."

She said she had witnessed him back ambitious ideas and emerging businesses when few others were willing to take the risk.

"Companies struggling to survive, ideas that seemed too early, people whose ambitions exceeded their resources. He saw possibilities most of us could not yet comprehend. And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA's resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him. His capacity for long-term thinking is extraordinary. Sometimes it took me years to appreciate the implications of something he had recognized almost immediately. Few could match his ability to connect technology, markets, and people. My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen's guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere."

ALSO READ: Who Is Backing Jensen Huang? Full List Of Tech Titans Supporting His Nvidia Comeback

‘He Built Far More Than Nvidia'

Concluding her post, Singh said, "Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity."

Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday, with immediate effect. The resignation followed days of mounting pressure over his admitted extramarital affair and Chinese spy scandal.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named as the interim CEO, while keeping her role as executive vice president and CFO until the board names a permanent successor.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.