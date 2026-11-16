Prince William Plays Gully Cricket With Young Cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar In Mumbai | Video

Britan's Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton joined schoolgirls for a game of gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Monday. The visit was part of their three-day trip to India, which is centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

The royal couple received a warm welcome with a performance of dhol tasha, a traditional Maharashtrian percussion ensemble, as they arrived at N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate.

The area is known for its old sandstone buildings and narrow streets. The couple also visited a tea stall beneath a large banyan tree, where they enjoyed cutting chai served in small clay cups called kulhads.

Tea vendor Manoj said he was happy to serve the royal guests. “I made tea and served them. They had tea. He had some tea. They liked it... It was my first time meeting Sachin Tendulkar... Prince William and Princess Kate also complimented the tea, and they were happy to have it,” he said.

The students who took part in the cricket match did not know that they would be meeting members of the British royal family. Teachers had announced the event on November 16 and invited students who were interested in participating.

Two Class 8 students, Batul Fatima Shaikh and Umme Hani, from Anjuman Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls English School in Nagpada, signed up during their Diwali vacation without knowing who the guests would be.

Shaikh said she was surprised when she learnt that the visitor was the Prince of Wales. “Oh! I have read about him,” she said.

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This is Prince William and Princess Kate's second official visit to India. Their previous visit was in April 2016. The couple are in the country for three days, with the 2026 Earthshot Prize at the centre of their visit.

After reaching Mumbai on Monday, Prince William praised India's contribution to the Earthshot Prize in a social media post. He said India has had more finalists and winners than any other country in the initiative's six-year history.

During their visit, William and Kate will attend events related to the environment, cricket and Bollywood.

Gully cricket is commonly played in Mumbai's narrow streets because many areas do not have enough space for proper playgrounds. The game gave the royal couple an opportunity to spend time with local children and experience a popular part of the city's culture.

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