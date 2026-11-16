Your Bank Account Has A Minimum Balance Requirement: How Much Can Penalties Cost You In A Year?

Maintaining a minimum balance in a savings account is an important banking requirement that customers need to keep in mind. While most public sector banks (PSBs) in India have discontinued or waived penal charges for non-maintenance of the minimum average balance in regular savings accounts, some banks continue to impose penalties if the account balance falls below the prescribed limit.

Depending on the bank and the type of savings account, customers have to maintain a minimum average monthly or quarterly balance. If they fail to meet this requirement, the bank may levy a penalty, which could add up to a considerable amount over the course of a year.

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There is no uniform minimum balance requirement or penalty applicable across all banks in India. The amount varies depending on the bank's policy, the location of the branch, the type of savings account and the extent of the shortfall.

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How Much Can Minimum Balance Penalties Cost You In A Year?

Public sector banks have completely waived minimum balance penalties for regular savings accounts.

Private sector banks, on the other hand, charge from Rs 100-150 every month depending on the severity of the shortfall and branch location.

So, if a bank charges Rs 100 when an account holder fails to maintain the required balance, the total penalty could amount to Rs 1,200 over 12 months. Similarly, a monthly charge of Rs 150 could result in an annual outgo of Rs 1,800.

What Does The RBI Say About Minimum Balance Penalties?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines to ensure that banks levy reasonable and transparent charges for non-maintenance of minimum balances.

Under RBI's Regulations, banks must inform about the minimum balance requirement and the applicable charges when they open an account.

Banks cannot immediately impose a penalty. They must notify customers via SMS, email, or letter when the balance falls below the required threshold and give at least one month to replenish it before levying charges.

The RBI also states that the penalties for non-maintenance of minimum balance should not push your regular savings account into a negative balance

How To Avoid Minimum Balance Penalties?

Before opening a savings account, customers should check its minimum balance requirements, penalty structure and other service charges.

Customers who do not want to maintain a fixed minimum balance can also consider opening a zero-balance savings account.

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Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDAs), including accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), do not require customers to maintain a minimum balance. These accounts provide basic banking facilities without penal charges for non-maintenance of a minimum balance.

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