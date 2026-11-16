Rs 5,000 SIP vs Rs 10,000 SIP: How Much Difference Does Doubling Your Investment Make In 15 Years?

If you are interested in creating long-term wealth, systematic investment plan (SIP) remains a popular option. You can start with small monthly payments into mutual funds that keep growing as the stock market behaves.

While the investment is of high-risk nature, its key benefit remains higher returns potential, which can result in substantial wealth growth through the power of compounding. The more your initial investment is, the higher the factor of compounding works.

For instance, if you decide to invest Rs 5,000 into an SIP v double that amount for 15 years, the difference can be vastly different. Doubling your monthly investment also doubles your total contribution, which can help the power of compounding work more effectively. Here's how:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: SIP Inflows Fall To Rs 32,160 Crore In October; Equity MF Inflows Drop 14%

Investing Rs 5,000 per month

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 9,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 16,22,879

Total value: Rs 25,22,879

Investing Rs 10,000 Per Month

SIP amount: Rs 10,000

Investment duration: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 18,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 32,45,759

Total value: Rs 50,45,759

As we can see that doubling your contribution, also increases the potential to double your final corpus. From Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, your SIP can compound more meaningfully if it gets a head start. To accelerate your wealth creation journey, you can also choose to use the step-up SIP technique, that requires you to increase your contributions as your income grows.

You must understand that mutual fund returns are never guaranteed. As an investor, you should be careful about not keeping your investments concentrated in a single asset. This helps to protect your portfolio from volatility.

ALSO READ: Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 Or Rs 20,000 Monthly SIP: How Much Wealth Can Each Build In 15 Years?

For best results, review your financial goals and seek an expert's advice to maximise your portfolio's potential.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.