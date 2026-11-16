Samay Raina Reveals Asking ChatGPT About India’s Got Latent’s Future

Samay Raina became emotional as he wrapped up the second season of India's Got Latent, reflecting on the difficult two years following the controversy that forced him to take down the show's first season from YouTube.

During the finale, the comedian spoke about battling depression and the uncertainty over whether the show would ever return. He also recalled turning to ChatGPT to ask if he would get another chance to bring it back.

Raina thanked the friends who stood by him during that period and admitted that he had never expected the show to return to such a strong response from viewers.

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Samay Raina said, “I never thought, when 2 years back everything happened, like everything went down. I used to always think, I was depressed. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘What do you think, will Samay Raina be able to bring his show back?' GPT then replied, ‘It's unclear right now.' I asked, ‘No, please say, please say.' At one point, the system asked, ‘Are you Samay Raina? I wrote, ‘No. Pretend if I am Samay Raina. What should I do right now?' It was nothing.”

“I had no idea that one day the show will come back in this manner, and everybody, like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raftaar, everyone would come back and it would be this big. This is something that I would have never thought of. And thank you so much for your love that it's possible, and I love you all so much. What two years we have. Almost going to jail, then coming back, Still Alive drops, broke world record. Wild two years. It's been wild.”

India's Got Latent season ran into controversy after guest Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark about a contestant's parents. His comment led to criticism from many, leading to police complaints against Ranveer, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and others connected to the show.

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Coming to India's Got Latent season 2, it featured many interesting celebrities. Other than Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Raftaar, Season 2 also featured Sharvari Wagh, Tanmay Bhatt, MC Stan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Orry, Karan Aujla and Archana Puran Singh.

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