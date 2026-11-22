Starting to invest at 30 does not mean you have missed the opportunity to build a Rs 1 crore corpus. However, with fewer years available for your investments to grow, you may need to set aside a larger amount every month to reach that target.

One way to build wealth over the long term is through mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). They allow investors to put a fixed amount into a mutual fund at regular intervals, usually every month. Over time, the returns earned on these investments can generate further returns, helping the corpus grow through compounding.

What Is An SIP?

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A Systematic Investment Plan, or SIP, is a way of investing a fixed amount in mutual funds at regular intervals. The amount is automatically deducted from the investor's bank account and mutual fund units are allotted based on the fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) on the investment date.

Investors can choose their investment amount and frequency according to their financial situation. It is important to note that mutual fund returns are market-linked and are not guaranteed. The actual corpus may be higher or lower depending on market performance.

How Much SIP Do You Need At 30 To Build Rs 1 Crore?

If you are 30 and have not started investing yet, you still have time to build a Rs 1 crore corpus. The monthly SIP amount will depend on the age at which you want to reach your target. For this calculation, let us assume an annualised return of 12% on mutual fund investments.

Building Rs 1 Crore By Age 45

If you want to build a Rs 1 crore corpus by the age of 45, you have 15 years to invest. This means you will need to put aside around Rs 22,000 every month through an SIP.

Monthly SIP: Around Rs 22,000

Investment period: 15 years

Expected annual return: 12%

Total investment: Rs 36.60 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 65.10 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.04 crore

Building Rs 1 Crore By Age 50

If your target age is 50, you will have 20 years to grow your investments. With five additional years, the monthly SIP requirement comes down to around Rs 11,000.

Monthly SIP: Rs 11,000

Investment period: 20 years

Expected annual return: 12%

Total investment: Rs 26.40 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 74.78 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.01 crore

Building Rs 1 Crore By Age 55

If you plan to reach the Rs 1 crore target by 55, you will have 25 years to invest. A longer investment period allows compounding more time to work, bringing the estimated monthly SIP requirement to around Rs 6000.

Monthly SIP: Rs 6000

Investment period: 25 years

Expected annual return: 12%

Total investment: Rs 18 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 84.13 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.02 crore

Why Starting At 30 Still Gives You Time

The above comparison shows that your target age can make a big difference to the monthly amount you need to invest. If you want to build Rs 1 crore by 45, you will need a much higher SIP than if you extend your target to 50 or 55.

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This is because a longer investment period gives your money more time to grow through compounding. Even if you are starting at 30, investing regularly and staying invested for the long term can help you work towards your financial goal.

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