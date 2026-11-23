People juggling multiple loans and credit card dues often face a difficult choice: which debt should they repay first? Two commonly recommended strategies, the Debt Snowball and Debt Avalanche methods, offer different ways to tackle repayments. While the former focuses on clearing smaller debts first, the latter prioritises loans with the highest interest rates. Both aim to help borrowers become debt-free, but the approach can affect how much interest they pay and how quickly they clear their dues.Generally, experts weigh in on two popular approaches - Debt Snowball and Debt Avalanche methods.

While both aim to help you eliminate debt, they follow different repayment principles. Here's how they work:

Debt Snowball: The debt snowball method involves paying off your smallest debts first while making minimum payments on others. Once the smallest debt is cleared, you use that payment amount to tackle the next-smallest debt. This process continues, gradually increasing your repayment amount until all your debts are paid off.

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Avalanche method: This method prioritises debts with the highest interest rates. This helps in reducing overall borrowing costs.

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Choose the Snowball Method if you have several small debts and want to clear them quickly. This also gives you motivation as you are able to see progress more clearly early.

Choose the Avalanche Method if you have debts with high interest rates. This works well in case you have a lot of credit card balances. It helps you save money on interest and reduce your total repayment cost.

Example:

Suppose you have three debts:

Debt 1: Rs 50,000 at 10% interest

Debt 2: Rs 75,000 at 20% interest

Debt 3: Rs 1 lakh at 12% interest

If you feel confused about where to start, you can start by paying off Rs 50,000 debt under the snowball method. This will encourage you to continue paying off the debt as you focus on larger sums.

If you want to save money on interest, start with the Rs 75,000 debt because it has the highest interest rate. This helps reduce the total interest you pay over time, helping you save more over the long term.

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