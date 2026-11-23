A man allegedly attacked five police personnel with a knife inside Delhi's Jama Masjid police station on Monday, leaving three of them critically injured. The accused, identified as Nabeel, had been brought to the police station for questioning in connection with a harassment complaint lodged by his mother and sister.

Police said Nabeel allegedly pulled out a knife during questioning and attacked the officers, inflicting injuries to their faces and necks. The incident took place around 2:30 pm and triggered a scramble inside the police station as personnel responded to the sudden attack.

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The injured officers were rushed to two hospitals for medical treatment. Three of them, who sustained critical injuries, were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, while the other two were shifted to Sanjeevani Hospital. Further details about the condition of the injured personnel were awaited.

After allegedly carrying out the attack, Nabeel fled from the police station. He reportedly stole a two-wheeler while escaping, following which police launched a search operation to trace him. Officers subsequently tracked him down to the Chitli Qabar area of Old Delhi.

During the attempt to apprehend him, Nabeel allegedly attacked the police team again, prompting personnel to open fire. He sustained injuries in the firing and was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of police personnel inside their own premises, as the attack unfolded during what began as questioning in connection with a family complaint.

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The circumstances in which the accused allegedly managed to flee after attacking the officers, and the events leading to the subsequent police firing, remain key aspects of the case.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was on his way to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to meet the injured personnel. Further details about the condition of the five officers and the circumstances surrounding the attack were awaited.

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