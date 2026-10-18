Why This Investment Banker Thinks Real Estate Could Get More Expensive In 2027

The next person bidding for your dream home could be a nervous stock-market investor, a tech professional reconsidering life in America or someone betting on India's data-centre boom.

Investment banker Sarthak Ahuja believes these forces could push Indian property prices higher in 2027.



“If you think housing prices are unaffordable right now, you can't even imagine where they could go next year,” he posted on Linkedin.

His forecast rests on three shifts already underway, although a nationwide price surge is far from certain.

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Nervous Investors Looking For Shelter

Ahuja argues that stock-market uncertainty and restrictions on fresh investments in gold fund-of-funds could steer money towards property.

“People find comfort in tangible assets,” he says.

The gold restrictions concern specific investment schemes, rather than a blanket ban on buying the metal. Stocks remain accessible too. His argument is about confidence: when investors become uncomfortable with financial markets, some may prefer something they can own, occupy or rent out.

NRIs Building A Backup In India

Uncertainty over US permanent residency could give Indian professionals another reason to buy back home.

“They'd want to create a safety net and send that money to India and put it in a house here,” Ahuja says.

The reported restrictions affect a key employment-based sponsorship process at named companies, rather than all Indian green-card applicants.

For affected workers, an Indian property could nevertheless become a fallback. A weaker rupee also converts dollar savings into more rupees, potentially strengthening purchasing power.

Ahuja cites estimates putting NRIs' share of property transactions at roughly 18–20%, up from 7–10% in 2015–18.

Big Tech's Appetite For Land

Then comes the corporate scramble.

“With the data centre gold rush... large companies are lapping up on land,” he says.

He points to Amazon's roughly 10-acre purchase near Mumbai, TCS's reported 88-acre Pune purchase and 200-acre Andhra Pradesh allotment, and Lodha's planned 1-gigawatt development across about 100 acres.

Competition could lift land costs in suitable corridors, though the effect would vary sharply by location.

Ahuja also cites a 12% rise in unsold inventory alongside an 18% increase in launches, figures whose coverage and period remain unspecified.

His central warning: homes could become more expensive because investment money arrives faster than buyers' incomes grow.

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