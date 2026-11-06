FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

FC Goa will host Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Friday, November 6, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the early stages of the season.

Bengaluru FC head into the contest unbeaten, having collected seven points from their opening three matches.

The Blues began their campaign with wins over Sporting Club Delhi and Chennaiyin FC before being held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in their previous outing.

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FC Goa, meanwhile, have five points from three matches. After drawing their opening two games against Chennaiyin FC and Sporting Club Delhi, the Gaurs registered their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi on November 1. They will now look to build on that result at home.

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Match Date, Time

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Friday, November 6. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Venue

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Recent Form

FC Goa began their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. They followed it with another 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi before securing their first victory of the season against Inter Kashi. Francisco Feuillassier and Christian Borrego scored in the 2-1 win, helping the Gaurs come from behind to claim all three points.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have made an unbeaten start to the campaign. They opened with a 3-2 win over Sporting Club Delhi and followed it with a 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in their most recent match, with substitute Vinith Venkatesh scoring a late equaliser in the 93rd minute.

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 22

FC Goa won: 7

Bengaluru FC won: 9

Draws: 6

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Bob Jackson (GK), Aakash Sangwan, Alex Zalaya, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Harsh Patre, Alex Vallejo, KC Malsawmsanga, Muhammed Nemil, Francisco Feuillassier, Chiki

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Ricky Meetei, Menno Koch, Shivaldo Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Manuel de Iriondo, Borja Martinez, Soham Varshneya, Ryan Williams, Mihailo Perovic

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel

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