India Steps Up Electronics Manufacturing Push With 12 New Projects. Here’s What’s Next

India has approved 12 new electronics manufacturing projects worth Rs 7,503 crore, expanding its push to build a deeper domestic components ecosystem.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approvals, taking the total number of sanctioned applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to 118.

The new projects are expected to strengthen local production across the electronics supply chain. Vaishnaw said some approved units could meet the entire domestic demand for their respective products. They could also create export opportunities as India expands beyond assembling finished electronics.

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The minister highlighted a significant change in the country's manufacturing capabilities over the past decade.

India is now producing finished products, modules and component materials. The latest approvals aim to deepen this progress by increasing the availability of locally manufactured components.

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The government is also preparing the next phase of its semiconductor strategy. The Semicon 2.0 portal will accept complete applications and screen out applicants without serious long-term commitments. Vaishnaw said the process would prioritise companies willing to invest in India's semiconductor ambitions.

Under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, the government aims to attract three large equipment manufacturers and five major chemical and gas producers.

These sectors require specialised technology and complex manufacturing capabilities. Vaishnaw acknowledged the ambition but expressed confidence in India's ability to achieve these targets.

He also pointed to growing AI adoption across Indian industries, particularly healthcare and education.

Separately, Vaishnaw called on social media platforms to take greater responsibility for harmful content. He stressed algorithmic transparency, stronger grievance mechanisms and proactive measures to protect children.

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The announcements reflect India's broader ambition to move from electronics assembly towards manufacturing critical components, materials and semiconductor equipment.

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