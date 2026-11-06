Spot Fake Deals And OTP Traps: NPCI's Top Safety Tips For Festive Shoppers

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out a fresh set of guidelines urging consumers to exercise caution while making digital payments during the festive season. With online transactions expected to rise as shoppers take advantage of seasonal offers, the advisory highlights the growing threat of payment-related fraud.

The festive rush often prompts buyers to make quick purchasing decisions, particularly when retailers advertise steep discounts and limited-period deals. Cybercriminals exploit this urgency by deploying social engineering techniques to trick consumers into sharing sensitive banking details or authorising fraudulent transactions.

Offers that appear unusually attractive can often serve as bait for unsuspecting shoppers.

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Avoid Unverified Links When Shopping Online

Fake shopping websites and fraudulent links tend to become more common during the festive season, when consumers are actively looking for discounts. Such platforms can closely resemble legitimate retail websites, making it difficult to spot a scam at first glance. The advisory recommends using official shopping apps and verified websites for purchases. Consumers should avoid clicking on unfamiliar links circulated through text messages or social media, as these could lead to phishing pages designed to steal personal information.

Make Payments Only Through Official Checkout Pages

Fraudsters sometimes persuade shoppers to transfer money through separate UPI IDs or payment links instead of using the retailer's authorised payment gateway. Such transactions may bypass the security measures built into the shopping platform. Consumers should complete payments directly through the official checkout process and verify the seller's identity before transferring money.

Do Not Fall For Cashback And Gift Scams

The promise of an unexpected gift or cashback can make a fraudulent message appear convincing. Cybercriminals use these offers to persuade unsuspecting users to hand over OTPs, banking credentials or even pay a token amount to unlock a supposed benefit.

Consumers should be particularly cautious of unsolicited reward notifications and remember that no genuine promotional scheme requires them to share confidential security information.

Never Share OTPs To Resolve Payment Issues

Fraudsters may pose as bank representatives or payment app executives, claiming that a transaction has failed or an account has been temporarily suspended. They may then ask users to provide an OTP to restore access or complete the payment. Consumers should not entertain such requests, as legitimate banks and payment platforms never ask customers to disclose OTPs over calls or messaging services.

Do Not Let Urgency Override Caution

Warnings about imminent account suspension or limited-time offers are commonly used by fraudsters to push victims into acting without thinking. NPCI recommends that consumers follow a simple 'Stop, Think, Act' method when faced with such situations. Rather than responding immediately, users should examine the request, establish whether the source is genuine and seek confirmation through their bank's official website, application or customer support helpline.

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