NSE Market Cap Crosses $50 Billion As Stock Price Jumps Over 3%

National Stock Exchange (NSE) share price rallied over 3% on Friday to hit a fresh high, with its market capitalization crossing $50 billion. NSE shares jumped as much as 3.14% to scale a new high of Rs 1,953.95 apiece on BSE.

At today's highest price, the market capitalization of recently-listed NSE surpassed $50 billion, or Rs 4.84 lakh crore, making it the seventh biggest listed company, surpassing the giants like Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.

NSE stock witnessed four straight sessions of gains, rising 9.79% during the period.

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On September 24, NSE shares had made a muted debut on Dalal Street after receiving strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO).

NSE shares were listed at Rs 1,800 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 0.84% to the issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

At today's high level, NSE shares were up 8.55% from their listing price and higher by 9.46% from its issue price.

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NSE Q2 Results

NSE on November 4 reported strong earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27. Its consolidated net profit rose 23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,578 crore, while revenue from transaction charges grew 9% to Rs 3,035 crore.

NSE's Average Daily Traded Volume (ADTV) in cash segment increased 24% YoY to Rs 1.18 lakh crore in Q2FY27. ADTV for equity options (premium value) rose by 3% YoY to Rs 47,977 crore, while ADTV for equity futures segment stood Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Recently, global brokerage firm Jefferies assigned ‘Buy' rating to NSE shares with a target price of Rs 2,085.

The brokerage expects NSE to deliver a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over FY27-FY29, supported by stabilisation in its equity derivatives business, rising cash market turnover and growth in technology infrastructure revenues.

The brokerage expects NSE's market share in equity options to stabilise at 65%, while cash equity turnover is projected to grow at 16%, supported by IPOs and stake sales by promoters and private equity investors.

At 12:40 PM, NSE share price was trading 0.91% higher at Rs 1,911.50 apiece on the BSE.

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