Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection 15: Malayalam RomCom Continues Its Dream Run

Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues its impressive dream run at the box office run. The film has entered its third week. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

On Day 15, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is currently running across 766 shows and has collected a net of Rs 2.15 crore today, as of now. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 121.15 crore and total India net to Rs 103.76 crore so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The final India collections are yet to be reported.

The Malayalam 2D version registered 42% overall occupancy, with 42% occupancy in the morning. Afternoon, evening and night occupancy are yet to be reported for today.

Kochi is leading the overall occupancy at 58% with 184 shows, followed by Trivandrum at 43% occupancy with 140 shows and Bengaluru at 18% with 111 shows on day 15.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Run So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13.

The film's overseas collection stood at Rs 3 crore on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 112.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 231.25 crore. However, the Day 14 collection represents a 10.0% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 4.50 crore.

The film was running across 1,855 shows on its 14th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 50%. The Malayalam 2D version registered 40.87% overall occupancy, with 20.25% in the morning and 28% in the afternoon. Evening figures stood at 46.25% and night figures stood at 65.67%, according to the Sacnilk report.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor.

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