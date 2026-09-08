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UK, France, 10 Others Impose Ban On Goods Imported From Israeli Settlements In West Bank

UK targets Israeli settlement trade and Hezbollah-linked finance as Western economic pressure over the regional conflict intensifies.

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UK, France, 10 Others Impose Ban On Goods Imported From Israeli Settlements In West Bank
Mourners carry the flag-draped bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in the war with Hamas whose remains were recently recovered from the rubble during their funeral in Gaza City.
Photo: AP/PTI

The United Kingdom has announced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, alongside sanctions on Lebanon-based financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan, in a fresh escalation of London's economic measures linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to reports.

Separately, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said 12 countries will ban goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, adding to the growing international pressure over settlement-related trade, Al Jazeera reported.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced the measures in the House of Commons, saying the restrictions marked “the beginning of a new approach” focused on calling out injustice and taking action.

ALSO READ: US Ambassador To Israel Mike Huckabee Visits Palestinian Town Amid Rising West Bank Settler Violence

The UK government considers Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal under international law and has repeatedly said settlement expansion undermines prospects for a negotiated two-state solution. "Our argument is not with the people of Israel but with the conduct of its government," Miliband told lawmakers, according to Al Jazeera. 

He also described the humanitarian suffering in Gaza as an “unimaginable trauma and suffering” and said the situation was a stain on the conscience of the world.

Two UK's fresh announcements will prohibit imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, increasing economic pressure over settlement activity.

ALSO READ: India Eyes Gulf, Israel Trade Deals Once Middle East Stabilizes

At the same time, the measure will target Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a Lebanon-based institution linked to Hezbollah. The UK sanctions are intended to restrict the organisation's access to the international financial system and curb financial activities associated with Hezbollah.

Al-Qard Al-Hassan describes itself as a charitable organisation providing interest-free loans under Islamic principles. Lebanon's central bank had already instructed banks and brokerage firms last year to halt transactions with the institution.

The UK measures come as Western governments step up economic and financial pressure on actors linked to the wider regional conflict.

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