Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starrer Keeps Good Hold

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its good theatrical run in its first week at the domestic box office on Tuesday.

Box Office Collection Day 5

Mirzapur The Movie has earned Rs 7.81 crore so far on Day 5 from 7,695 shows, with 36% occupancy, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its India net collection has reached Rs 117.56 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 140.77 crore. The final Tuesday collection is yet to be reported.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 116.71 crore from 5,135 shows with 47.2% occupancy, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 0.85 crore from 641 shows with 27.1% occupancy, the report stated.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 16 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, it has so far earned Rs 7.81 crore, the report stated.

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About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story follows the continuing battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders enter the fight for the throne.

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