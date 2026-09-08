Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 18: Ravi Teja Starrer Drops 64% After Strong Sunday, Mints This Amount

The Ravi Teja starrer continues its theatrical run in Week 3, but Day 18 brought a significant dip at the box office. Irumudi witnessed a sharp 64.4% drop in collections after a strong third weekend.

The film collected Rs 2.40 crore net in India on Day 18. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 168.70 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 196.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

It earned Rs 5 lakh from overseas markets on Day 18, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 22.15 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 218.20 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest market on Day 18, contributing Rs 2.50 crore in gross. Karnataka added Rs 20 lakh, Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1 lakh, and the rest of India added Rs 4 lakh, taking the day's total gross to Rs 2.75 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 19 crore on Day 3, its highest haul in the first week. The film ended Week 1 with Rs 92.15 crore.

The film had a strong second weekend, earning Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. Collections then slowed during the weekdays, with Rs 6.60 crore, Rs 5.90 crore, Rs 4.10 crore and Rs 3.60 crore on Days 11-14, taking Week 2 to Rs 57.60 crore.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16, Rs 6.75 crore on Day 17 and Rs 2.40 crore on Day 18.

About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha and begin a spiritual journey.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi is the editor. Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.