PM Modi’s Vadodara Event Sold Out In 60 Mins On BookMyShow With 42,000 On Waitlist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appearance in Vadodara on Tuesday has attracted a surge of public interest, with the available places at the event filling soon within 30 minutes after registration opened on BookMyShow, according to reports.

In an unusual first, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation turned to the private digital platform to handle free public registrations for the Prime Minister's programme.

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Registrations were closed after all available seats were booked, while more than 42,000 additional applicants were placed on the waiting list, the Times of India reported.

The programme will also feature a fully digital entry and crowd-management system.

Registered attendees will receive a digital M-Ticket through their BookMyShow accounts, carrying a secure, live QR code that will be scanned for entry verification.

According to the report, registration, verification, venue entry and seating arrangements are being managed digitally.

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The system is intended to streamline access, reduce congestion and facilitate smoother movement of attendees at the venue.

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Vadodara on September 8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore across Gujarat.

The projects include upgrades to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), new railway lines and doubling of existing railway routes, besides several highway projects.

The visit comes as Gujarat continues to expand its transport infrastructure, with rail and road connectivity forming a key component of the projects planned for inauguration and foundation-laying.

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