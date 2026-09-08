Preity Zinta Watches Hanuman Ansh In Theatre, Praises The Film And Urges Fans To 'Don't Miss It'

Hanuman Ansh has been drawing support from Bollywood celebrities, with Preity Zinta being the latest to watch the film in theatres. She also shared her reaction to the film with her followers.

Preity Zinta Supports Hanuman Ansh

Preity Zinta recently watched the film in the theatres and shared glimpses of her experience on her Instagram Stories. In one of her posts, the actor wrote “Sita Ram” along with “Wow” while sharing a picture from the theatre.

In another Instagram Story, Preity encouraged her followers to watch the film on the big screen. Sharing another picture from the screening, she wrote, “Don't miss it folks.” Her posts come as the film continues to receive appreciation from members of the Hindi film industry.

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Varun Dhawan Also Praised The Film

Before Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan had publicly expressed his appreciation for Hanuman Ansh. The actor revealed that he watched the film with his mother and urged his followers to experience it in theatres.

Varun described the viewing experience as special and said that he had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood. He recommended the film to audiences, particularly encouraging them to watch it with their parents and friends.

The actor also praised the performances and direction, calling Shobhinaw Satyaa's performance brilliant and congratulating director Vishal Chaturvedi for his work. Director Aditya Dhar has also shown his support for the film by sharing a post related to Hanuman Ansh on Instagram and tagging Vishal.

About Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. The film has gained attention following its theatrical release and growing appreciation from celebrities.

In a recent podcast conversation with Raunac, Vishal spoke about the support he received from the industry during the film's making. He said that several people contacted him after the film began doing well, including Madhur Bhandarkar. However, he added that some of the people who later congratulated him were among those from whom he had earlier sought support but did not receive it.



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