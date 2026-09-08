Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Responds To 'Hijra' Trolls After Losing 'Janta Ka Faisla' To Love Gill | Watch

Actor, model Rhiya Ahir has spoken out after facing harsh comments on social media following her elimination from the Bigg Boss 20 entry race. She competed against Love Gill in the public voting segment Janta Ka Faisla, but lost the opportunity to enter Salman Khan's reality show after Love received more votes.

Following the result, Rhiya shared a video on Instagram addressing the reactions she received online. She first thanked her supporters before showing some of the negative comments. "Last night, I had shared a video thanking you all for the love and support. Now, let me show you the other side of that coin,” she said.

Rhiya Hits Back At ‘Hijra' Remark

One of the comments used the derogatory term “Hijada Riya” against her. Rhiya addressed the remark by defending the hijra community and questioning why the term was being used as an insult.

“They think they are doing something great by calling someone a hijra. Hijra is a very strong community in our country. So, I don't think it is an insult the way you think it is,” she said.

She also displayed other comments, including one mentioning “Rs. 140,” which appeared to mock her. Rhiya urged people to be more mindful of the language they use online and made it clear that trolling would not define her life.

Rhiya's Rise To Fame

Before her Bigg Boss association, Rhiya gained attention during the NEET paper leak protests in Mumbai. A video showing her standing in front of a moving Mumbai Police vehicle while attempting to protect detained student protesters went viral, bringing her widespread attention.

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Rhiya Vs Love Gill

Rhiya's growing social media presence made her a talking point as she entered the race for Big Boss 20. However, the final decision was left to the audience, who had to choose between her and Love Gill in the public voting round.

The two had also grabbed attention after a heated exchange during the grand premiere. Love later took a dig at Rhiya after winning the vote.

Who Is In Bigg Boss 20?

The season currently features names such as MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Qazi Touqeer, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Rohed Khan, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari.

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