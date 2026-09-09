AI + Robots Equals To Over 100% Growth In Global Economy In Less Than 10 Years, Musk Forecasts

The global economy will more than double in size in less than 10 years due to the combination of AI and robots, according to Elon Musk.

Musk updated his economic projections in a social media post on September 9, 2026, building on his recent remarks at the G20 Innovation Ministerial, where he first projected that sophisticated AI alone would increase world GDP by 20% to 30%.

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During his earlier prediction on September 2, Musk said humanoid robots and sophisticated artificial intelligence will propel a significant increase in global productivity, perhaps boosting the global economy by 20% to 30%.

He predicted that a billion humanoid robots might be created in 10 years, with each one producing far more than human work. By 2027, Musk believes AI will have a significant impact on digital occupations, moving human roles toward high-level decision-making.

In the meantime, despite underlying energy limitations, SpaceX is making significant investments in AI infrastructure, including data centres and electrical supplies, to enable scalable growth, according to Trading Key.

Speaking via video link at a G20-related meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, on September 2, Musk claimed that productivity advantages from artificial intelligence have already started to become apparent and that global productivity may increase even more when humanoid robots are deployed on a broad scale.

According to his estimations, AI might increase the size of the world economy by 20% to 30%, resulting in an extra $20 trillion to $30 trillion in yearly economic production. Additionally, Musk thinks that over the next 10 years, there may be one billion humanoid robots on the planet, and that a single robot's output may be five times that of a human.

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In the event that this forecast comes to pass, the productive potential of robots may surpass that of all human workers worldwide.

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